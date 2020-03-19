The Roseburg City Council will hold its scheduled meeting on Monday but there will be a few changes, including limiting the number of attendees to 25. Here is a notice the city sent out Thursday afternoon:
“The city is taking the concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously and have been taking measures to reduce exposure for staff and community members. The council meeting on March 23 will be held in the council chambers, but we will be implementing the social distancing guidelines by providing adequate spacing between the mayor and council seats, staff and city attorney seats, and audience seats. We will also be following the directive to keep the number of attendees (including the council, staff and media) to 25 people. If needed, we will have something set up in the Public Safety Center for any overflow to allow people to watch and listen to the meeting. We are working on how public comment could be submitted from the PSC as well. Again, we would need to limit the number of people at the PSC to 25. If you have any questions, please contact City Recorder Amy Sowa at 541-492-6866.”
One of the items on the agenda calls for the City Council to declare a state of emergency. To view the agenda go to http://www.cityofroseburg.org/your-government/mayor-council/council-agendas and click on the link to March 23, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.