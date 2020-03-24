The City of Roseburg, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to promote social distancing, is implementing temporary changes to the public’s access to City Hall. Beginning Monday, residents are urged to conduct business with the city via phone and email.
Residents who need to meet in person with city staff will be limited to the front lobby only, which is located on the 2nd floor of City Hall. Public access to other areas of City Hall is suspended until further notice.
“With the increased spread of COVID-19, we are taking drastic steps to help protect staff and the public,” City Manager Nikki Messenger said in a prepared statement. “City Hall is still open to the public, but we encourage customers to do as much business as possible by either calling or emailing. We are doing our best to balance customer service with safety for our employees and customers during these unprecedented times. Additional measures may be taken in the future if necessary or required by the county, state or federal government.”
With the recent launch of the City’s new website, www.CityofRoseburg.org, access to city information is now easier. Residents can usually find what they need by browsing the new site, all safely from home or another location.
“Please stay home and be safe,” Messenger said. “We are here to help and answer questions, but please call or email us first. We appreciate everybody’s cooperation during this difficult time.”
Roseburg City Hall is located at 900 SE Douglas Ave., and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12noon, and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 pm. At 4:30 p.m. City Hall closes to the public so that staff can perform deep cleaning of work and common areas during the last half-hour of the day.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with a staff member, please call 541-492-6700, or email at info@cityofroseburg.org.
