Roseburg High School will host a virtual graduation ceremony, followed by a celebratory parade on campus, for the Class of 2020 on June 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our goal is to make this commencement personal and special for all of our seniors as well as their families and community,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said. “We have some wonderful ideas planned for the June 6 events that we are certain will make each student feel honored and celebrated. They deserve to enjoy this milestone just as much as the graduates who came before them, and we will do everything we can to make this possible.”
The graduation ceremony will be broadcast online at 11 a.m. June 6. Details on how to access the virtual ceremony will be announced later.
Staff and student speeches will be pre-recorded and each graduate's name will be read aloud.
Students and families will be contacted with details about graduation filming, caps and gowns, yard signs and other items in May.
“We are so proud of our seniors for pulling together and persevering during these difficult times,” Weber said. “We wish nothing but the best for their futures and are grateful that we will be able to support them through this rite of passage.”
After the ceremony there will be a drive-thru parade on campus. Staff will line up around the school to greet and honor students and families as they drive through campus.
The school sent out a survey to seniors last week, providing them with three options for the commencement ceremony; virtual commencement, drive-in ceremony or postponing the ceremony.
Postponing the ceremony may have excluded some graduates who are leaving the area for college, military or other reasons, according to a press release sent out by the school district.
Neighboring Glide School District has advised parents to keep July 18 free as a back-up date for a commencement ceremony, in case social distancing guidelines aren't relaxed by the original date of May 31.
The Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority released a joint guidance on graduation ceremonies Thursday morning, where schools were asked to "strive to find ways to individually and publicly honor the Class of 2020's efforts and academic achievements, as well as other grade levels' accomplishments."
Schools were asked to consider virtual recognition ceremonies, reschedule celebrations while maintaining school honors for students, integrate students, staff and community voices in developing a plan, connect with other communities to come up with creative ideas, honor policies and practices that recognize diversity.
Any recognition, celebration or ceremony held in Oregon must be accessible to every student and family.
For districts who plan to host small, in-person gatherings are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, mandate face masks and ask sick or vulnerable people to stay home.
