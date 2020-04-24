Dr. John Powell was worried about collateral damage during the restrictions imposed on medical facilities.
Powell, a family medicine doctor at Evergreen Family Medicine, wrote a letter to Gov. Kate Brown this week, chronicling cases where patients had been adversely impacted by the order to delay non-urgent procedures.
Patients who had medical procedures scheduled that were considered non-urgent have had to postpone the operations since Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide order banned the elective procedures in hospitals.
Powell doesn’t know if his letter had an effect on the governor’s decision Wednesday, which lifted the order delaying the “non-urgent” procedures for health care providers as of May 1, but he was happy to see the governor loosen restrictions at medical facilities.
In his letter, Powell highlighted some of the cases that had been declared “non-urgent” under the order that imposed hospital restrictions and extreme public isolation measures in Oregon.
Brown’s announcement Wednesday said she would be lifting her order delaying non-urgent procedures “as long as they can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness.”
Hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices and dental offices that meet those requirements will be able to resume non-urgent procedures on May 1.
In his letter, Powell said, “It’s time to acknowledge the unintentional harm of our current policies.”
Powell said he had seen some heartbreaking cases of people who had put off elective surgeries and other so-called non-urgent treatments because of the state order and that was what prompted him to write the letter to the governor.
He cited one case where he had admitted a man to the hospital who had profound anemia and needed a blood transfusion. His elective endoscopy was canceled weeks before due to the governor’s executive order.
In another case, a patient had a kidney stone and remained in pain because elective lithotripsy was not available.
In another case, an elderly man with diabetes was in an assisted living facility and didn’t know where to go for help.
Powell said there were many more cases where the procedures were necessary but considered non-urgent.
“I think it’s a good thing all around, I think it’s good thing for the patients, it’s a good thing for me when I have to talk to the patient, I think it’s good for the hospital and it’s a good first step,” Powell said. “We’re going to have to continue to monitor it going forward, but I’m grateful to the governor for doing that.”
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said Oregonians have done a good job keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low by sheltering in place and social distancing.
“We did not see the huge spike of cases in Oregon like we’ve seen in other parts of the country, and because of that and hospitals being good at preserving their (personal protection equipment) we’ve got enough PPE, I think, for hospitals to start opening up again,” Dannenhoffer said.
Powell told the governor in the letter it’s time to change the approach in a targeted, rational way.
Powell disagreed with the governor’s order to close schools including the colleges, because he feels that eventually, the disease is going to have to go through the younger population and build what he called “herd immunity,” and he added that a vaccine is probably at best 12-18 months away.
“These are the folks that should be getting the disease, and we’re not going to get a vaccine right away, that’s not going to happen, that’s not going to be our way out,” Powell said. “And the question will be if we don’t have a vaccine, how do we develop immunity, if we shelter in place we don’t have a mixing of the viruses.”
Powell urged the governor to reopen schools and colleges to reduce achievement gaps and develop the “herd immunity” among the young and healthy. He’d also like to see all businesses and parks and recreational opportunities opened up in areas where there is the ability to address capacity issues during a COVID-19 surge.
Powell said there are three pieces to the recovery process.
“The science piece, the economic piece and the political piece,” Powell said. “And I sure hope to God the priorities go in that order.”
