Roseburg Public Schools received notice Sunday of its first positive COVID-19 case in the district, then received notification of a second case Tuesday.
An adult at Green Elementary School tested positive Sunday and was advised to quarantine for 14 days. Douglas Public Health Network determined that students and staff were not exposed and did not need to be quarantined.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said he could not say whether the adult was a staff member or otherwise associated with the school because the school district wants to protect the privacy of the individual.
Additionally, a staff member at Hucrest Elementary School received a coronavirus diagnosis Tuesday. Students in one classroom, along with a reading group, will be required to quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.
Parents and guardians of the children in those groups will be notified today.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said Douglas County Public Health will continue to work with district and school officials concerning the cases at Hucrest and Green elementary schools.
"We have had several outbreaks in our local schools in the last 2 weeks," he said. "A large part of our work in public health is establishing when a case is contagious and when it is necessary to quarantine close contacts. We’ve worked with the district and school officials to care for the positive cases at Hucrest and Green Elementary Schools and to advise parents, families and staff.”
Cordon said in-person learning will resume at both schools for the students and staff who are not quarantined.
"We will keep families and the school community updated with any new information as it becomes available, while meeting the requirements to honor everyone's right to privacy," he said.
Dannenhoffer said he believes the risk for contraction is low in both schools.
The school district said it will notify the public of positive cases, even if no quarantine is required to provide transparency.
When asked why it took two days to notify the public about Sunday's case, Cordon said, "We are working with DPHN to determine the best notification practices to implement."
