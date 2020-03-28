Roseburg Public Schools donated 2,000 medical face masks to Mercy Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation striving to identify and fill the unmet health care needs of Douglas County residents.
“The district keeps face masks on hand for situations which involve potential illnesses of students and staff throughout the school year," Superintendent Jared Cordon said. "With schools closed for an extended period of time, we believe filling the immediate and critical need of health care workers was the right thing to do to help protect our students, families and community."
Schools are expected to be closed until April 28, under an executive order from Gov. Kate Brown. Brown can extend or terminate the order at any time.
Health care agencies across the country face a shortage of vital supplies needed to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, and local government and health authorities are seeking out extra supplies, according to a press release from the school district.
