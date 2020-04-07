Roseburg Public Schools launched its new websites Monday, aimed to create cohesion in the way all of the individual school websites are created.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon called it a "massive upgrade" from the previous online presence by the school district.
Cordon said Technology Coordinator Gary McFarlane was still making some updates to the site to ensure all school websites included a link to the latest COVID-19 information.
Some schools had posted supplemental learning prior to the unveiling of the new website, which was temporarily lost as well.
Cordon said teachers and administrators will be reaching out to students this week to check in, similar to what was done last week.
Roseburg Public Schools will also be lending out approximately 1,700 Chromebooks this week, so students can start learning online.
Cordon said educational information currently handed out by schools was supplemental and the district would start its distance learning program April 13.
An upgrade to the website had been in the making since late 2019 and was originally scheduled for March 31, but pushed back due to the coronavirus.
