Roseburg Public Schools will not start in-person education for grades 4-12 on Nov. 2 as originally planned, according to a statement from Superintendent Jared Cordon.
In a letter to parents, he wrote, "As we near our original target date for reopening in-person learning to grades 4-12, it is time once again to consider our next steps as COVID case counts and positivity rates remain too high for us to move forward with our plans to reopen to our students in grades 4-12 on November 2, 2020."
Cordon's letter indicated the school district will take a week-by-week approach and will reopen to in-person learning once the state health metrics are met.
"We will communicate our status weekly on our district website so that parents, students, and staff can prepare for the transition," Cordon wrote. "The state metrics must be met for three consecutive weeks in order to qualify for these grade levels to return to in-person learning."
Douglas County had 28 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, or 24.9 cases per 100,000 people, which does not meet the state requirement or 10 or less cases per 100,000.
The test positivity percentage in the county was 4.6%, compared to a statewide test positivity rate of 5.8%. The test positivity rate will need to be at, or below, 5% for both the state and county to allow schools to reopen.
"We would like to thank you for your continued patience as we strive to provide the best education possible to our students," Cordon said. "Your support has been key to our successes this Fall, and your feedback has been crucial to our efforts to improve and grow."
Roseburg Public Schools sent out two new surveys, one to parents and another to students, to see what improvements can be made.
"We know that many of you and your children are struggling with the uncertainties presented by this pandemic," Cordon wrote. "We want to assure you that we are here to provide the support your family needs to have a successful educational experience. Please do not hesitate to reach out to your student’s teacher or to the district office for assistance."
School for kindergarten through third grade will continue in person.
