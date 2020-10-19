Roseburg Public Schools will not start in-person education for grades 4-12 on Nov. 2 as originally planned, according to a statement from Superintendent Jared Cordon.
In a letter to parents, he wrote, "As we near our original target date for reopening in-person learning to grades 4-12, it is time once again to consider our next steps as COVID case counts and positivity rates remain too high for us to move forward with our plans to reopen to our students in grades 4-12 on November 2, 2020."
Cordon's letter indicated the school district will take a week-by-week approach and will reopen to in-person learning once the state health metrics are met.
"We will communicate our status weekly on our district website so that parents, students, and staff can prepare for the transition," Cordon wrote. "The state metrics must be met for three consecutive weeks in order to qualify for these grade levels to return to in-person learning."
Douglas County had 28 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, or 24.9 cases per 100,000 people, which does not meet the state requirement or 10 or less cases per 100,000.
The test positivity percentage in the county was 4.6%, compared to a statewide test positivity rate of 5.8%. The test positivity rate will need to be at, or below, 5% for both the state and county to allow schools to reopen.
"We would like to thank you for your continued patience as we strive to provide the best education possible to our students," Cordon said. "Your support has been key to our successes this Fall, and your feedback has been crucial to our efforts to improve and grow."
Roseburg Public Schools sent out two new surveys, one to parents and another to students, to see what improvements can be made.
"We know that many of you and your children are struggling with the uncertainties presented by this pandemic," Cordon wrote. "We want to assure you that we are here to provide the support your family needs to have a successful educational experience. Please do not hesitate to reach out to your student’s teacher or to the district office for assistance."
School for kindergarten through third grade will continue in person.
The failure of our schools to re-open should rest squarely on the shoulders of our Douglas County Commissioners. Since day one, they have downplayed coronavirus as a public health issue and instead made it a political issue and spent tremendous energy persuading people in Douglas County to ignore Governor Brown's shut down and social distancing mandates. Not only did our Commissioners violate the mandates themselves, they urged county businesses to defy the Governor by re-opening and then contributed money to pay the fines of those businesses cited for defying the Governor's mandate. In addition, the Commissioners re-opened the county courthouse, county parks, boat ramps, and campgrounds, all in defiance of the Governor’s shut-down mandate. To top it off, Commission Chairman Boice “commended” people for NOT wearing masks during a radio station interview and then days later led an anti-mask rally at the County Courthouse. And don’t forget, these are the same County Commissioners who, very Trumplike, downplayed coronavirus during their March Board of Commissioner’s meeting, saying, “There is no call for social distancing…There is no call to close events…People should go about their lives…This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
It is because of these actions by our Commissioners that many schools in Douglas County are prevented from opening and the ones open are now in jeopardy of being shut down for the second time. The Governor has tasked elected officials with getting the case counts down in order to re-open schools and avoid additional shutdowns. How is that now going to be possible considering our County Commissioners have convinced many Douglas County residents to ignore and defy coronavirus guidance? How are those Commissioners going to convince those now defiant people to do an about-face and now comply so Douglas County schools can be re-opened? You need to ask each of the Commissioners what their answers are to those questions, what actions they plan to take to reduce coronavirus cases. After all, our Commissioners were elected to lead, NOT mislead.
Douglas County’s 7-day positive test rate was 5.1% today, up from 4.6% yesterday. It's not hard to calculate. Douglas County had 32 coronavirus cases and 625 test results received over the past week. Dividing 32 cases by 625 test results gives a 7-day positive test rate of 5.1% for Douglas County.
