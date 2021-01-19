Middle and high school students in Roseburg Public Schools will not be returning to school Monday, the district announced Tuesday evening after new state guidelines were announced.
The state guidelines reflected an earlier message from Gov. Kate Brown to make the health metrics advisory instead of mandatory and made those guidelines less strict thus making it easier for schools to reopen.
The new guidelines advise schools in areas with more than 350 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period to remain closed.
Douglas County had 211.1 cases per 100,000 people in the last two-week period, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
"Unfortunately, local case rates have risen too high to reopen to secondary students as planned on January 25," a press release from the district read. "Case rates must be below 200 per 100,000 people in order to begin the return of secondary students to in-person/hybrid learning. Our plan moving forward will be to begin in-person hybrid learning for grades 6-12 as soon as we meet the metrics threshold for secondary students."
According to the press release, the school district will bring students back the Monday after the county has less than 200 cases per 100,000 people.
These guidelines are advisory, not mandatory and it's up to local school districts whether they want to reopen or not. All other school districts in Douglas County are open to on-site learning.
Under the advisory metrics from the Oregon Department of Education, a school district in an area with 200 to 350 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period would fall in the "Elementary On-Site and Hybrid Transition" model, which advises districts to carefully bring elementary students back to campus. Once an area has below 200 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, middle and high school students can also safely return to school, according to the advisory metrics.
“Since the beginning of the school year, Roseburg Public Schools has strictly adhered to the state’s mandates and guidance to best protect student and staff health, adjusting our plans as needed,” said Superintendent Jared Cordon in a press release. “We believe that following the path we have set throughout the year to manage these adjustments has been the safest and most responsible option for our district.”
The school board made the decision to reopen at a Jan. 6 school board meeting, but last week board chair Rebecca Larson said the reopening was "kind of pending."
During the Jan. 6 board meeting, several parents and community members spoke out in favor of reopening the schools. At that time there were 142.5 cases per 100,000 people in Douglas County, but that number has continued to increase since then.
A total of 34 middle school teachers, from both Jo Lane and Fremont middle schools, signed their names to letters to the school board that addressed concerns about returning to school too soon.
Roseburg Education Association President Camron Pope said a survey among its members showed a wide variety of responses to the reopening plan or the teacher's comfort level with it. Teachers were, however, overwhelmingly in agreement that they wanted to have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
Cordon was not immediately available for comment Tuesday evening.
The school district will continue to offer limited in-person instruction to students in grades 6-12, which it said has "been effective in providing much-needed additional support for students, and we will continue to encourage secondary students to participate."
(5) comments
Douglas County is STILL the WORST County in Oregon for vaccinating its residents. Douglas County has vaccinated a mere 2.2% of its residents which is the lowest in Oregon. No other County in Oregon has vaccinated a lower percentage of its residents than Douglas County.
A mere 37 people were vaccinated in Douglas County yesterday. Almost every one of them received their second dose after previously being vaccinated with their first dose. A total of 2,187 people have been vaccinated since Douglas County received its first 1,595 doses 34 days ago on December 16.
Oregon has received 339,950 doses of vaccine according to the CDC (below link). That is enough to vaccinate over 8% of Oregon residents. Yet, Oregon has administered 225,065 doses to 197,458 people. 114,855 unused doses remain in Oregon. At Oregon’s target vaccination rate of 12,000 doses per day, Oregon has over 11 days of vaccine inventory before it runs out, contrary to what our County Commissioners claim.
Below is the percentage of residents vaccinated in each of the 6 counties surrounding Douglas County.
Coos County ----------4.29%
Lane County ----------3.58%
Klamath County ------3.62%
Jackson County ------3.34%
Curry County ---------3.27%
Josephine County ---2.20%
Douglas County ------2.17%
All of this information is provided by the Oregon Health Authority on their vaccine dashboard. Unfortunately, the News-Review spam filter will not let me publish the link. However, you can get to it by going to the below link and scrolling down one half page and click on “Vaccination Trends.” Compare how POORLY Douglas County is doing compared to the other counties around it.
https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
Only 12 states (including Oregon) follow CDC vaccination guidelines on the order or priority.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/who-gets-the-covid-19-vaccination-first-only-12-states-follow-cdc-guidelines-on-the-order-or-priority/ar-BB1cGa57
Deep in remote Amazon, indigenous villagers receive coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, Douglas County is still waiting.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/deep-in-remote-amazon-indigenous-villagers-receive-coronavirus-vaccine/ar-BB1cU1nO
It seems that the author has a bias against the safety of our community. Even Europe who has had relatively few cases is shutting down their schools as they lead to community spread and more cases. This was a difficult but wise choice made by our school leaders.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wsj.com/amp/articles/europes-schools-are-closing-again-on-concerns-they-spread-covid-19-11610805601
The school district did not list community safety as the reason for this decision. It said the decision was made because of the new state guidelines. The author, that's me, is pointing out that those metrics the district is citing for the change are advisory and not mandatory. So the school district's statement that "Case rates MUST BE below 200 per 100,000 ... " is a lie. I had hoped to address this with the district before it went online, but did not hear back — hopefully they will reach out before it goes to print. Had the district given community safety, community spread or vaccinations as a reason to wait to reopen, this article would have read very differently.
