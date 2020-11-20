Roseburg teachers expressed their appreciation for the school district’s decision to return to distance learning during Wednesday’s school board meeting, but a local doctor and grandmother expressed that they would have preferred the district to offer on-site classes.
“We are all in this together, we definitely feel as though we’re on the front lines and the district has been extremely supportive of this,” said Camron Pope, Roseburg Education Association President and fifth grade teacher at Eastwood Elementary School. “Moving students, taking a pause here, for some time as the metrics have said is extremely nice to see as a teacher. We would like to extend our greatest gratitude to the district to the board for this delay in bringing students back into the room, it is the right thing to do. It may not be the popular thing to do, but it is absolutely 100% the right thing to do in this situation.”
Matt Stark, a physician assistant-certified at Evergreen Family Medicine, said that he was concerned about the wellbeing of the children from what he had seen at the doctor’s office. Stark said he had noticed an uptick in children struggling with learning.
“This is not an opposition to anything that’s been said, but rather a different perspective,” Stark said. “A different side of the same picture.”
Karen Conner, who said she cares for her grandchildren, said she was not happy with the Zoom classes and unimpressed with the school district.
Both Stark and Conner spoke at the end of the board meeting, after the board had heard comments from teachers.
David Morrocco, a teacher at Jo Lane Middle School, said there were many reasons for not opening schools, but he appreciated the district most for creating consistency and a healthy environment for the students.
“Teachers have worked hard to establish new routines for students in the challenging circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” he said. “We have done so in an attempt to create some level of consistency. While learning new systems ourselves, encountering constant shifts and adapting our teaching to an online medium, we’re well aware of the degree of stress this has created, not only for students but teachers as well.”
He added that this stress has created an additional problem, as a brain under stress doesn’t learn new information as well and has trouble problem solving.
Morrocco said bringing kids back too soon would exacerbate this problem.
“Pushing open too early would mean the only consistency anyone has is in constant flux,” he said. “This is an approach that can only amplify the stress for students and staff alike.”
When it came to student health, Morrocco said information about the impact of COVID-19 on students has changed multiple times since the start of the pandemic.
Green Elementary School first grade teacher Katherine Mahoney said that data shows that the virus can be dangerous and that it’s rapidly growing in the community and in the schools.
“This gets us to a part of the conversation that has been conspicuous in its absence, the well being of the staff,” Morrocco said. “It seems the vast majority of the conversation surrounding schools and COVID have ignored the existence of everyone who is not a student. All those people who are more susceptible and greater risk.”
Stark said some of Morrocco’s statements could create fear and that, “We need to acknowledge that there are no zero-risk scenarios.”
The Oregon Department of Education released new metrics for reopening schools on Oct. 30. Under those metrics, Roseburg schools would be asked to transition to distance learning as the case number for the last two-week period exceeded 200 cases per 100,000 and the test positivity was 13.4%.
However, because elementary schools in Roseburg opened under the old metrics they could remain open until Jan. 4 under a Safe Harbor Clause. Several surrounding districts have opted to remain open, including Winston-Dillard, Sutherlin and South Umpqua. Glide School District will continue to offer in-person instruction for kindergarten through fourth grade, but will transition all other grades to distance learning.
“The state set forth these metrics as a way to keep us safe, other districts have ignored these measures, and have pushed forward for students to be in the buildings at any cost,” Mahoney said. “It is absolutely irresponsible of them to put their staff and students at risk. I really appreciate working for a district that value safety over all our priority as educators is always safety, above all else.”
She added that while this year has been challenging and at times frustrating, teaching is not something she’s ready to give up.
“I see a lot of people saying that teachers, like me, who are scared should quit and let the next person in line take their job,” Mahoney said. “The problem with that is that there is not a line. We have seven open vacancies currently for our support staff. There’s no line, we struggle to find substitutes, which means classrooms don’t have grown-ups, which means people are pulled from other places in the building to come and watch their class which means their job doesn’t get done. Very little learning happens on those days, we become childcare, not educators.
“With distance learning that teacher with just a minor head cold can still have class from her home and learning isn’t paused,” she said. “I believe strongly in doing what is right, even if it isn’t the most popular opinion. We should not tend to placate, but rather to follow the science to protect our children and educators.”
The Commissioners Response Team reported 321 coronavirus cases and received 2,016 test results over the past two weeks in Douglas County. Dividing 321 cases by 2,016 test results gives Douglas County a RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 15.9% today, over three times the school re-opening metric maximum of 5.0%.
The 321 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a RECORD HIGH 14-day case rate of 289.2 today for Douglas County, over five times the school re-opening metric maximum of 50. The 14-day case rate record has now been broken 21 straight days in a row.
I can guarantee you that there is not a teacher that wouldn’t want to be back in the classroom with their students. The bottom line is though that people are dying. We have lost 15 Douglas County residents. We need to work together to get Covid-19 under control.
