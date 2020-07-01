The Roseburg VA Medical Center is now using an online and mobile COVID-19 screening tool. The VA said in a press release the new tool will help speed up the time it takes to enter the facility.
The tool allows veterans, staff and visitors to answer mandatory screening questions using a cellphone or computer prior to leaving home. The tool is an option, not a requirement, and campus visitors can still participate in screening without a device.
All visitors, whether or not they use the mobile screening tool, must still have temperatures taken onsite as a final step.
The new tool can be found at https://www.va.gov/covid19screen
Cell phone users can text "Screen" to 53079 to have a link to the tool sent to their phone. Once the questions have been filled out, visitors can show the results to the screeners at the VA checkpoint.
