A nurse at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center has contracted COVID-19 and is being treated at a Portland hospital.
Jose Jimenez is an Oakland resident, veteran and father of six.
KOIN News 6 first reported on Jimenez Tuesday, when the family was desperately searching for a plasma donor. His wife Holly Jimenez told KOIN that her husband first became ill March 20, and had body aches, chills and slept for most of the day.
Holly Jimenez said her husband was tested at a Springfield hospital March 28. Two days later the results came back positive for COVID-19, she told the station. By Monday, he was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.
On Wednesday, she posted on Facebook that he was able to receive a unit of convalescent plasma Tuesday.
"He had a steady day with improvement in his vital signs and lab results," she wrote.
"I am humbled and grateful by all the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from all over the country," she said.
Jose Jimenez has a rare AB+ blood type. For his treatment, plasma donors need to have that same blood type. They also need to have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and been symptom-free for 14 days. The plasma of such donors is called "convalescent plasma" because they have had the illness and recovered.
According to the American Red Cross, "People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease."
Recovered COVID-19 patients interested in donating to Jimenez or others in need of plasma can contact the American Red Cross. There is also a Go Fund Me page that had raised $7,764 for the Jimenez family from more than 100 donors as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Jose Jimenez was working in the mental health unit before his illness, but the source of his exposure to the virus is unknown, KOIN reported.
The News-Review was unable to reach the Jimenez family for comment Wednesday.
(1) comment
Jose, may you have the strength to overcome this disease and get well soon.
Holly, we all hope Jose will be feeling better soon so your family can get back to everything you love.
