A drive-thru flu shot clinic is being offered to veterans from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day this week through Friday.
The clinic is at a drive-up canopy at the urgent care entrance, Building 1, Roseburg VA, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
Veterans will be screened for COVID-19 before entering the VA facility or receiving a vaccination.
Screening questions can be answered on a mobile device online at va.gov/covid19screen/.
Veterans unable to visit the VA's flu clinic may also be eligible for free vaccinations in the community without a referral or prior authorization.
Information: https://www.facebook.com/VARoseburg/posts/3891301117566151
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 2 new coronavirus cases this afternoon, giving the Roseburg VA a total of 38 cases. This includes 7 Roseburg VA employees and staff that were infected.
Oregon’s VA has reported a total of 311 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths. This includes 47 Oregon VA employees and staff that were infected.
The U.S. VA reported 324 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths today. The U.S. VA has reported a total of 66,050 coronavirus cases and 3,362 deaths. This includes 8,209 U.S. VA employees and staff that were infected.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
U.S. active military has reported 70,527 coronavirus cases and 99 deaths.
https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/
