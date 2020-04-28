The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center issued a response Monday to a leaked video showing Director Keith Allen and other VA employees dancing in close proximity to each other and without masks.

A spokesman said Monday the "VA realizes the importance of social distancing during this national emergency and will reiterate that to all employees involved."

The Oregonian first reported Saturday that VA employees had shared a video of the staff members dancing with them. In the video, a group of about 16 people dance to Neil Diamond's song "Sweet Caroline."

Only one of the 16 was wearing a mask, and she removed it partway through the dance.

The News-Review earlier reported that four VA staff members had contracted COVID-19. One of them was so severely ill he was transported to a Portland hospital and placed on a ventilator.

"This video was made in an administrative, non-clinical area where PPE is not required," VA spokesman Tim Parish said in an email. "All staff who participated were volunteers and had been properly screened, per CDC and VA guidelines."

He also wrote that the Roseburg VA "takes its responsibility to protect Veterans and employees seriously, a fact that’s underscored by the facility’s .3% COVID-19 employee infection rate."

Health officials say COVID-19 can be transmitted by patients who are not displaying symptoms, and it is transmitted through the air with a range of at least 6 feet.

The VA serves veteran patients, many of whom are at high risk if they contract the disease because they are seniors or have underlying conditions.

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, said Monday that the dance video was "totally inappropriate." He said he complained both to Allen and to the regional network about the dance.

"I have no idea what that guy was thinking," DeFazio said.

He said he understands it's important to build morale, but he said he builds morale safely such as having Zoom chats where people drink beer together virtually rather than visiting their usual spot in Eugene.

"So there are ways he could have had a fun time for these people without doing that," DeFazio said.