The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center is now taking appointments for veteran patients to receive the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.
To qualify for the current round of vaccinations at the VA, veterans must be 75 or older, or be homeless, or be frontline essential workers, hemodialysis or organ transplant patients, or chemotherapy patients receiving care at a clinic or hospital.
Veterans who want to receive a vaccination can sign up online here and click on the "sign up and stay informed" button.
First doses are being administered by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Second doses are given out Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in Roseburg and Eugene.
Veterans who are eligible, have sign up online and haven't been contacted within a week can call their patient care team for assistance obtaining an appointment.
Douglas County reported 25 new cases Wednesday and no new deaths.
There are nine county residents hospitalized with the illness, seven locally and two out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 408 people who are in isolation with the illness or quarantine due to contact with an infected person.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said the health network has 38 local vaccinators.
"When we receive our vaccines, our immediate focus will be to vaccinate all those in category 1a that want to be vaccinated, followed by teachers/educators and early learning," Dannenhoffer said in a press release.
Seniors and others in priority groups 1b and 1c will follow as vaccine supply allows, he said.
But so far, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said not enough vaccines have been received locally to complete the first phase of eligible residents or to hold a community vaccination event.
"Our team is ready, able and willing to do an event, all we need is the vaccine," the team said in a press release.
Statewide, 238,760 vaccinations have been given to Oregon residents. Of those, 2,519 were in Douglas County.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 704 new cases and 24 deaths Wednesday.
(1) comment
Well, no. At least not for me, yesterday. I received an email from the VA with the invitation as you indicate, but when I clicked on the link and followed the linkies, turns out, one cannot yet sign up for the vaccine; just to get further info in the future; the last paragraph is the clincher:
"Fill out the form below
We’ll send you updates on how we’re providing COVID-19 vaccines across the country—and when you can get your vaccine if you want one. You don't need to sign up to get a vaccine.
Note: The information below is from your VA.gov profile. If you need to make a change, go to your profile now.
Your Profile
and:
We've received your information
Thank you for signing up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines at VA. When we have new information to share about our COVID-19 plans and your vaccine options, we'll send you updates by email or text.
You can also visit our main COVID-19 vaccines at VA page for the latest information and answers to common questions.
COVID-19 vaccines at VA | Veterans Affairs
We're working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners to pr...
Remember: This form doesn’t sign you up to get a vaccine. And you can change your mind about getting a vaccine at any time. We’ll use the information you provided to understand your interest and keep you informed. If you want to update your information later, you can submit a new form."
