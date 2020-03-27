Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is reopening on a limited basis and with new policies in place to facilitate adoptions.
Instead of coming to the animal shelter to look for a pet, people are encouraged to view the pets on the website.
“Every adoptable pet has a profile on our website,” Executive Director Wendy Kang said. “Among them are Bubblegum, a three-month-old bunny, and Echo, a six-year-old hound dog. But all the animals profiled on our website would make wonderful companions, especially if you are stuck at home."
People can call Saving Grace to set up a meeting with a particular pet to see if it's a good fit.
Appointments will also help minimize the number of people at the adoption center at any given time. Dogs will be brought out to the parking lot for scheduled introductions, and cats and other smaller animals will be introduced in an isolated area within the adoption center that has been set aside for that purpose.
“Many of our pets are in foster homes,” adds Kang, “so the appointments also give us a chance to contact the foster families and arrange for them to bring the pet back to the adoption center for a meet and greet.”
Saving Grace is also increasing cleaning and sanitizing protocols to help protect animals and humans.
The center closed Saturday in an abundance of caution.
“It was necessary to pause adoptions for a few days to figure out how to best facilitate adoptions, while also practicing social distancing and other common-sense precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Kang said.
To encourage adoptions, Saving Grace is taking 50% of adoption fees.
In adherence with best practices established for animal shelters nationwide, admissions to Saving Grace are currently limited to animal control services and emergencies.
“Emergencies include stray, sick or injured animals, or animals that are victims of abuse or neglect,” Kang said. “We ask owners that wish to surrender a pet to please continue to care for that pet until we can resume normal operations.”
Saving Grace is also asking for more volunteers to foster pets as they expect an increase in intakes as a result of COVID-19
“Every animal we place in a foster home opens up a space here in the adoption center to help another animal," Kang said. "Fostering is a great way to help out the animals and the community in this unusual time. And, it would give you a wonderful companion to share your days with if you find yourself at home.”
Information: 541 672-3907, or visit the Saving Grace website at www.savinggrace.info.
