Roseburg Public Schools moved its board meeting up a week to advance the topic of reopening schools to on-site education.
All other school districts around the county have determined to reopen to on-site education this month. The decisions come at the heels of guidance from Gov. Kate Brown, which came during winter break.
The governor announced on Dec. 23 that state metrics would be advisory rather than mandatory as she urged schools to open their doors to students.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said on Dec. 28, "Elements that need more clarity include what new thresholds for COVID case rates will look like when the Governor releases them on January 19, as well as how rapid on-site testing may be used effectively within our schools.”
The school board is expected to make a decision about the reopening.
According to data released Monday by the Oregon Health Authority, Douglas County had 142.5 cases per 100,000 people in the two-week period ending Saturday, and the test positivity during that time period was 5.9% — an increase from the numbers the week prior. This would place the county as a whole in a transition phase.
State health officials previously said that 100 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, would be when elementary students can come back to the classroom.
Roseburg Public Schools originally planned to bring elementary school students back into the building on Thursday, but those plans were paused due to the health metrics and the announcement from the governor.
Winston-Dillard, South Umpqua, Camas Valley, Days Creek, Riddle and Reedsport school districts are already participating in on-site learning, as are all private schools in Douglas County.
Sutherlin, Glide, Oakland, Glendale, Elkton, North Douglas and Yoncalla school districts are expected to bring students back in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.