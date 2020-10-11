Douglas Education Service District hired three additional nurses to help provide medical services to Douglas County schools as students are coming back into the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re still serving all the same schools, we just have more nurses to cover them,” said Barb Hofford, one of the six nurses.
In addition to working on their usual tasks, such as writing protocols for seizures and taking records for students with diabetes, they’re also helping with some of the logistics around COVID-19.
“We’re working with the Public Health Network on identifying kids who maybe should be quarantined,” Hofford said. “Following up on any kids that go home sick, or are sick, or staff members who are ill or go home ill. Trying to follow up with them to see if they need to be tested, or if they were tested. And just kind of monitoring.”
All school districts in Douglas County now offer in-person learning to some students, but not all students are back in school. Several districts have had staggered starts or opted for a hybrid education model with students in school only about 50% of the time, while others are continuing with distance learning.
“Some of our South County schools jumped right in,” Hofford said. “Fortunately, they were the smaller schools. That was helpful. We’ve been able to keep up so far. Our nurses are getting more experienced every day.”
Inside the schools changes have been made too, desks are further apart, students are reminded to wear face masks, students are screened before entering the building and there is a lot more cleaning.
But despite all those changes, educators have enjoyed seeing students back in the buildings.
“There’s so much joy and curiosity and it was fantastic to see,” Fullerton IV Elementary School Principal Katrina Hanson said after the school opened its doors to kindergartners on Sept. 28.
Douglas High School Principal Craig Anderson said it was electric to have students back, and Days Creek Superintendent Steve Woods said it was exciting for both students and staff to be back in the building after an extended break. Schools closed to in-person learning in March and remained closed for the remainder of last school year.
In July, the state released the health metrics needed for schools to reopen in the 2020-2021 school year and in the past week Gov. Kate Brown announced that those guidelines might be changing soon.
“We’re still exploring this issue,” Brown said during a press conference Tuesday. “I think it’s fair to say the statewide metric, frankly, is quite challenging for communities around the state, and my top priority is that we get our kids back into school safely.”
The Oregon Department of Education has already made a few exemptions to the metrics that have impacted Douglas County schools; the state eliminated the need for the test positivity rate to be at or below 5% for the month of September as tests became sparse during the wildfire, Douglas High School was given a special exception to reopen to in-person learning, and Glide School District was one of the districts in Oregon impacted by the wildfires that can reopen to some students under an emergency waiver.
Glide School District is providing in-person education to students in kindergarten through third grade and in grades 7-12, because of exemptions laid out in the original Ready Schools, Safe Learners document from the state.
On Oct. 5, the state announced that the students in grades 4-6 who were displaced by the fire would also be able to receive in-person instruction. Superintendent Mike Narkiewicz said he believed the new guidance would have a minimal impact on getting those grades back in school.
Narkiewicz also added that about 25% of students who were eligible to start school in person opted to continue comprehensive distance learning.
Roseburg Public Schools had so many students in kindergarten through third grade request to continue distance learning, that it had to start a waitlist for distance learning and asked those on the waitlist to start in person or go to another virtual learning option.
At Douglas High School, staff members sent a letter to the superintendent of the Winston-Dillard School District to express that they feared for their own safety as the school reopened to in-person learning. About half the teachers called in sick for a freshman orientation the Thursday before the official opening, which caused that day of school to be canceled.
In a letter from ODE Director Colt Gill, which was sent out last Sunday, it was made clear that Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer supported a reopening to in-person learning for Douglas High School.
“The local public health officer, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, clarified that there are no COVID-19 cases in the zip codes served by WDSD and expressed support for WDSD being one of the few places in Douglas County where he could currently support any new expansion of in-person instruction.”
The weekly report from Oregon Health Authority, which was released Wednesday, listed two new cases of COVID-19 in the 97496 zip code, which is the same as the high school in Winston.
OHA also reported two students from Sutherlin East Primary School had tested positive for COVID-19. Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni said he was informed one student tested positive. The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team did not respond to a phone call.
“Once we found that there was a positive case, the ability to work with our local health authority one-on-one was amazing,” Prestianni said. “Within less than 24 hours of getting notified that it was a positive test we had met with the local health authority and Oregon Health Authority and had a plan moving forward. So it was a stressful situation. And we didn’t want to be the first one in the county, but it was nice to be able to work with the local health authority and follow through on plans that had been laid out.”
South Umpqua school district also had a student test positive for coronavirus, despite measures taken by the schools to curb the spread.
In the announcement to families in the South Umpqua School District, Dannenhoffer wrote, “This is a great example of a school doing everything right regarding student cohorts, reducing risk and mitigating transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting. School officials are working very closely with DPHN and myself to care for the one positive case and advise parents, families and staff that are close contacts. We believe the risk is low to the school community and DPHN remains available to support the families that are quarantining.”
In both instances, the students in direct contact with the person who tested positive were asked to quarantine for two weeks and monitor symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that although fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults and most have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, they can be infected by the virus and spread it to others.
“With flu season and cold season coming, we anticipate that it’s even going to get a little more tricky,” Hofford said. “Our motto here is ‘one day at a time.’”
