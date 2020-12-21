State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, removed his mask on the Senate floor Monday in protest of COVID-19 restrictions he said violated the rights of Oregonians.
Heard told the other senators that they would be held accountable for their actions in the coming years.
"You have joined Kate Brown in her campaign of intimidation against the people and children of God," he said.
He quoted from the Bible book of 1 Samuel, which talks about the adversaries of the Lord being broken to pieces.
"The anointed king of kings is Jesus Christ, and this is his kingdom, not ours. The days of your unchecked assault against our freedoms and his children is over," he said.
"You oppress the free peoples of Oregon. You have said to me through my caucus leader that we are being forced to wear these masks today and that your false authority will be enforced against any of us who don't submit to you," he said.
"If you had not done such great evil to my people and had simply asked me to wear this mask, I would have, but you commanded and therefore I declare my right to protest against your false authority and remove my mask," he said.
At that point, he removed his mask.
In an interview with The News-Review Monday, Heard said he did what he felt the Lord wanted him to do.
"I'm tired of these people oppressing everyone," Heard said of the Democratic leadership.
"I'm tired of them acting like they're somehow good, generous souls because they've enacted tyranny that has destroyed so many lives, crushed the economy for so many people. And then they want to show up in Salem and not let the people in the building for the third time in a row now, which is not constitutionally legal, as if that matters any more to these people," he said.
Also Monday morning, demonstrators outside the Capitol protested the fact that they were not being allowed into the building. The protesters, some of whom were carrying firearms, at one point pushed their way into the building but were forced out by police. Videos from the protest showed protesters damaging a glass door and assaulting a newspaper photographer.
Oregon State Police said in a written statement that a protester used bear spray on police, and that police officers used inert pepper ball on the protesters.
"The Oregon State Police encourage people to exercise their first amendment rights, but it must be lawfully. Please discontinue the acts of vandalism or destruction of property," the police said in a statement.
Police identified Ryan Lyles, 41, as having been arrested for allegedly spraying bear spray at police. Lyles was lodged at Marion County Jail on charges including trespassing and assaulting a police officer.
Several news outlets reported that members of the far-right group Patriot Prayer were among the protesters.
Heard went out to speak to the protesters at one point.
Heard said in the interview later he opposed the police response to the protesters trying to force their way into the building.
"They are employing the state police to be the agents of their little evil empire they've created, to the point of where they were pepper spraying and beating the people outside who were trying to force their way into their own Capitol building. It's not breaking and entering. The people own the damn building," he said.
A spokesperson for Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney said the senator had no comment about the protest outside the building or Heard's actions on the Senate floor Monday. He said the senator might put out a written statement later in the day. This story will be updated if a statement is received.
Courtney's spokesperson Johnmartin Sherman-Lewis said the Capitol has been closed to the public since March.
He said the rule on mask wearing in the Capitol comes from the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which included legislators under the definition of employees for a workplace mask wearing rule that requires masks from mid-November this year to mid-May of next year.
Masks are incredibly important, he said, to fight the spreadable COVID-19 virus.
In response to a question about the risk of spreading COVID-19 if a legislator removes a mask, or if members of the public were allowed in the building, Heard said that's not relevant.
People who are afraid of COVID-19 should stay in their own homes, not tell others what to do, he said.
"People's rights are eternal. COVID has nothing to do with it. Today it's COVID, tomorrow it's the black plague, the next day it's Christians and other people of faith's opinions. There's always something that the evil people in society will say make your rights null and void," he said.
well folks, do you think it's getting out of hand???
I did not vote in this group. And I am not a Democrat.
Maybe we're getting lucky and he's moving. His mansion in the sky is available for the very low price of $1,650,000.00 https://www.realliving.com/homes-for-sale/13595-OLD-HIGHWAY-99-SOUTH-Myrtle-Creek-OR-97457-305154513
Douglas County must be soooo proud.
When someone starts spouting Bible verses out of context in an official government meeting it's usually time to talk to the family about doing an intervention. He sounds wackier than Kanye.
Y'all elected this person. Dumb as a box of rocks.
melrosereader . . . actually, rocks are probably smarter.
