GLIDE — Once you enter Glide, there’s a row of signs with the names of all 46 Glide High School seniors lined up just outside the high school, along Highway 138E.
One side of each sign has the baby photo, the other side is reserved for the senior photos.
“We always include a baby photo in our graduation celebration,” Glide High School Principal Kristina Haug said. “We thought it was neat to keep that tradition going. We’re fortunate enough that a lot of our students start in kindergarten, or even day care, so they’ve been friends forever. So many kids make lifelong friends here.”
Roseburg seniors were given individualized yard signs to commemorate the accomplishment of graduating.
At Glendale High School, pictures of all its high school students were hung up on a fence with the message that they are missed by staff.
Throughout Douglas County, and the rest of the country, people are finding new ways to honor the class of 2020.
“Our school has tried their hardest I think to attempt to make this feel ‘normal’ but I don’t anything will make this feel ‘normal.’ Nothing in the world is normal at the moment but our teachers and the staff at our school has made us feel even more loved and cared for than before,” North Douglas senior Rhianna Nash said. “None of us would be where we are today without our school and the people working in it, they have helped to make it an easier transition to online school it’s still hard but it could be worse.”
Most school have found new ways to keep their traditions alive.
Social media has played a big part in these celebrations, with award ceremonies, senior tributes, art shows and more.
Sutherlin High School has posted senior spotlights on its Facebook page, but most of its energy has been devoted to creating a memorable graduation.
“Obviously it’s not a traditional graduation,” Sutherlin High School Principal Kevin Hunt said. “It’s not equal, but we tried to do the best we can to make it a special event.”
Graduation in Sutherlin will start with a procession through town, either in the family car or in a classic car, then the cars will line up on the track. A podium will be set up on the football field and when a graduates name is called they can get out of the car and walk up to the podium where they will get their diploma.
Speeches will be radio broadcast by Booke Communications so students and community members can listen along throughout the procession.
“When you’re the principal of a school, you get a lot of text messages with ideas,” Hunt said. “I put together multiple options and this was one that we could make special. We’ll do as much traditional as we can, but have a twist on it.”
Douglas and South Umpqua High Schools are also doing graduation processions. South Umpqua’s will end with a firework show and parade from the Tri-City school to Millsite Park in downtown Myrtle Creek.
Glendale will also have a graduation procession. The school has started filming a video that will be made available to students in the week prior to the graduation procession, which will include a celebrity guest speaker.
Some small schools are hosting in-person graduation, by invitation only. While others are still coming up with ideas to honor the class of 2020.
Other traditions set aside for seniors are being altered as well.
This week at Glide, senior paint the class rock, which will now be a drive-through event.
“The Glide High senior motto this year is: ‘Be so busy loving life that you have no time for hate, regret or fear!’ by Karen Salmansohn,” Haug said. “The perfect motto for an incredibly resilient cohort of amazingly talented, kind and driven leaders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.