The Roseburg Senior Center will remain closed at least through April 14 following a decision made by the center’s Board of Directors.
The center, located at 1614 SE Stephens St., closed on March 13 and initially had planned on reopening April 1. That reopening date has now been extended two weeks.
Before the closure the center had served hot meals to dozens of seniors on weekdays and two Saturdays each month. It also offered activities like yoga, card games and Bingo.
“We are in hopes to reopen soon, but this will depend on the severity of the virus in our area,” a statement from the center said.
For more information on the center, go to www.roseburgseniorcenter.org, or follow it on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.