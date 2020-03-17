Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville shuttered its doors Tuesday due to the spread of COVID-19.
The restaurants at the casino closed Tuesday morning and the casino closed at noon. The 300-room hotel also closed. The closures are scheduled to last two weeks. The casino resort is owned and operated by the Cow Creek Tribe of Umpqua Band of Indians.
“This pandemic is a national public health crisis that requires all of us to unify across all levels of government to protect the health and wellbeing of our Tribes and communities,” said Dan Court-ney, Cow Creek Tribal Chairman, in a prepared statement. “While we are a sovereign entity governed by our own laws, we are committed to this community and doing our part to help contain this virus so that we don’t experience the same loss we are witnessing in other parts of the world.”
The Tribe said it will provide emergency paid leave and benefits for casino resort employees during this temporary closure, and will continue to monitor the situation nationally and locally. The casino has 700 employees, tribe spokeswoman Susan Ferris said. The nearby truck stop and RV park are not affected, she said.
Ferris also said she believes this is the first time Seven Feathers has ever closed.
At least two other casinos in Oregon also announced Tuesday that they were closing.
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde announced it would close Spirit Mountain.
Chinook Winds Casino and Resort in Lincoln City, operated by the Siletz Tribal Council, also announced it was temporarily shutting down. The casino closed Tuesday night and the Chinook Winds Hotel is scheduled to close Wednesday morning.
The Wild Horse Casino in Pendelton was the first to close in Oregon, in early March, following an employee that had been confirmed to have Coronavirus. The casino is owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
In Washington more than a half-dozen tribes have closed their casinos, and more are expected to do so.
Closures at these casinos are expected to hit the tribes hard since they use the revenues to fund a host of activities, many of them charitable. Seven Feathers started as a bingo hall in 1992 and gradually grew over the decades. It now features a lavish casino with about 1,000 gaming machines and two dozen gaming tables, which draw about 1,300 people a day, Ferris said. The casino is also home to myriad events, including conferences, concerts and shows.
“Anytime you’re closing your flagship business for two weeks you are inevitably looking at revenue loss, and that means less distribution of those monies, so of course there is an impact,” Ferris said. “But the tribe is bigger and healthier and more diverse economically than it was 20 years ago, and we’ll get through this.”
Seven Feathers had already cancelled several events, including a Cow Creek cultural conference scheduled for March 10 and 11. Event organizers said they expected about 150 people to attend; instead, they were mailing refunds to those who had purchased spots.
The tribe also cancelled the Midget Wrestling Warriors event scheduled for March 14. The Seven Feathers appearance was part of the Midget Wrestling Warriors “Rising Legends" tour.
This would have been the fourth consecutive year the Midget Wrestling Warriors had performed at Seven Feathers and the previous years had sold out, according to the wrestler’s web site. This year’s show was also a sell-out, event organizers said.
Rick Springfield was scheduled to perform on March 28. His show has been re-scheduled for Aug. 15
Larry the Cable Guy is scheduled to perform two shows on April 18. That concert is still on as scheduled.
Other events still on schedule include an April 4 Women’s Expo, a Tattoo Expo scheduled for April 24, a Security & Threat Assessment conference scheduled for May 4 and a Mixed Martial Arts fighting event scheduled for May 9.
