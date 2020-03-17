Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville is closing due to the spread of COVID-19.
The restaurants at the casino closed Tuesday morning and the casino is scheduled to close by noon. The closures are scheduled to last two weeks.
“This pandemic is a national public health crisis that requires all of us to unify across all levels of government to protect the health and well being of our Tribes and communities,” said Dan Court-ney, Cow Creek Tribal Chairman, in a prepared statement. “While we are a sovereign entity governed by our own laws, we are committed to this community and doing our part to help contain this virus so that we don’t experience the same loss we are witnessing in other parts of the world.”
The Tribe said it will provide emergency paid leave and benefits for casino resort employees during this temporary closure, and will continue to monitor the situation nationally and locally.
