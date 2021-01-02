The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team on Saturday reported seven new people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,436.
Currently, there are six Douglas County patients hospitalized with the disease, five locally and one out of the area. The county death toll from COVID-19 stood at 40, unchanged from Friday.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 142 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as another 203 people who are in quarantine because they have come into close contact with someone who has it.
The next drive-thru testing clinic in Roseburg is scheduled for Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer is scheduled to host a discussion 6 p.m. on COVID-19 Facebook Live.
The public can submit COVID-19 questions to Dannenhoffer during the show, and can email your questions to: Facebookquestions@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported the state has 116,348 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.
There were 1,010 new cases statewide reported Saturday, as well as two new deaths. The state death toll is now 1,492.
Also on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 880 doses of vaccine, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 45,295. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 419 doses administered Friday, as well as 461 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities. As of Saturday, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon stood at 468 on Saturday, an increase of two from Friday. There were 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds Saturday, no change from Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.