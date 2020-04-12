As long as Oregonians keep up the social distancing, new COVID-19 infections are projected to remain level into May, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
That means the current hospital capacity within the state will be able to meet the need.
OHA estimates the social distancing we’ve done so far has prevented as many as 18,000 cases of COVID-19 and 500 hospitalizations.
If not for social distancing, Oregon’s health care systems would probably have become overburdened by late April, OHA said.
The OHA’s new projections are based on a report from the Bellevue, Washington-based Institute for Disease Modeling. That report estimated there would be about 25,000 infections statewide at this point if social distancing rules had not been in effect.
The report also estimated that the true number of COVID-19 cases is likely about 7,000, considerably more than the 1,447 cases that have been officially diagnosed.
If the state scales back now on social distancing by, for example, reopening nonessential businesses, the number of cases would likely climb to more than 60,000 by the middle of May, the report said.
In Douglas County, meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for the disease still remains at 12, with no deaths and four recoveries. 489 county residents have tested negative.
The supply of tests continues to be limited, both here and around the country, so it is difficult to say exactly how many people have contracted COVID-19.
Oregon State Parks reported a rash of vandalism and people visiting Oregon’s state parks and beaches, which are closed. Parks officials took to Twitter to urge Oregonians to #StayParkedatHome.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, in a press release, urged Douglas County residents to follow that advice.
“We are all feeling the stress and angst of having to stay home, but these orders were put into place to protect the health and safety of our citizens,” he said.
He also echoed the call to avoid damaging parks and recreation areas.
“When this is all over, we are all going to need our parks to be open for much needed recreational enjoyment,” he said.
In other COVID-19 related news:
- The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services has created a temporary grace period through April 23 for insurance premium payments and suspended policy cancellations.
- The Oregon State Fire Marshal has extended the temporary rule allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas. It’s now in effect through April 25.
The American Red Cross and YMCA of Douglas County are holding blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 28 at the YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway. Appointments are required to participate. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-733-2767. Appointments can also be made online by entering the code YMCA Roseburg at redcrossblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.