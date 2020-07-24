An increase in social events means younger people in Douglas County are now testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
"In addition to positive cases being linked to travel, our newest cases are directly related to the increase in local social gatherings; like birthday celebrations, sleepovers, sporting events and parties," the press release said. "Unfortunately, that also means we are seeing younger and younger residents, including children and teens being added to those that have tested positive for COVID-19."
By noon Friday, four new people had tested positive and there were two new presumptive cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 113 — 102 with positive tests and 11 presumed to have coronavirus.
"Our newest positives test results have been directly linked to travel outside Douglas County, and especially those residents that have chosen to travel outside of Oregon," the press release said.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that she's planning to put travel restrictions in place for out-of-state travel.
Oregon Health Authority reported 396 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The virus claimed nine more lives, bringing the death toll to 282 statewide, the most deaths in a single day in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
"Whatever your reason for traveling or attending a party, we encourage you to please consider the risk and only go if you can do so in a COVID-19 safe manner," the press release from DCCRT said. "The COVID-19 virus is still here, still infectious and will be around for quite some time. So, before you travel, attend a party or invite your relatives from out of state to visit, you need to assess the risk to you, your family and to your local community. The bottom line is that each and every person needs to take personal responsibility for their actions and adopt the proper precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
As of Friday, everyone over the age of 5 has to wear a mask in all public indoor spaces and outdoors when they aren't able to stay 6 feet away from others. Exemptions no longer apply. Restaurants and bars will have to close the doors at 10 p.m. and the limit to indoor gatherings is 100 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.