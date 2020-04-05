By order of Gov. Kate Brown, several schools in Douglas County have opened their doors to children this week for parents performing essential work.
Some licensed child care professionals say this service is cutting into their business and taking away their income.
“The majority of child care providers who are closing will not be able to reopen,” said Amy Shaw, owner of Mrs. Amy’s Rugrats. “Child care providers are having to close not knowing if they will ever open again, because we are being forced into a corner. Oregon was already a child care desert. After this we will be lucky to have half of what we had two weeks ago. Some of us will be lucky if we have homes after this.”
Melanie Mesaros, communications director for the Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Department, said every county in Oregon was considered a child care desert prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The closure of schools created a unique need for parents to find care for school-aged children,” Mesaros said. “Schools are a well-positioned partner to care for this age group. School-based care is also part of the overall strategy along with licensed child care to address the demand for child care that may result from the school closures.”
School-based careBrown ordered schools to close until April 28, but districts were instructed to continue to provide nutrition, child care and other supplemental services. The department of education said the closure will likely be extended, but the governor has not yet decided this. Brown can extend or terminate the order at any time.
A Douglas Education Service District spokesperson referred requests for information to individual districts.
Not all school districts responded to inquiries from The News-Review, but Roseburg, Winston-Dillard, South Umpqua and Glide school district will offer child care for health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel.
“The Early Learning Decision has a toolkit designed for school districts that outlines staffing suggestions and structures and guidance for setting up healthy and safe child care environments for children of all ages,” said Oregon Department of Education Public Affairs Specialist Peter Rudy.
Roseburg Public Schools will provide care for children ages 5-12, while UCAN Head Start will be taking the children from six weeks to 4 years of age.
UCAN Head Start & Early Head Start posted on its Facebook page; “There are also many home childcare providers who are providing emergency care. If your typical provider is still open, we ask that you use them.”
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said that Roseburg had the largest hospital in the county and offering child care was a way to ensure those hospitals stay staffed.
Glide School District Superintendent Mike Narkiewicz said the school district may not have staffing if employees get sick, but they “will do the best we can if we need to provide this for nurses, EMTs, etc.”
Some smaller schools were willing to offer care but didn’t have a demand according to administrators.
Licensed child care providersUnder the “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order from the governor, child care providers were ordered to close unless they are providing emergency care.
In Douglas County, 11 child care providers closed their doors in March before the executive order, an additional 23 providers had to close within the days following the order, according to statistics provided by the Early Learning Division. A list of child care closures was shared with the Salem Reporter, who then shared the information with a network of education reporters throughout the state.
Mesaros estimated that the Office of Child Care will be finished processing applications next week. “As long as a licensed provider submitted their application by the March 31, 2020, deadline, and they have not received a denial they may continue operating,” Mesaros said.
Those in need of child care are asked to call 211 or visit 211info.org/family to get a listing of those providing emergency child care.
Katie Crowley of Cobblestone Preschool & Childcare wrote on the Early Learning Division Facebook page, “Except all licensed providers are not listed on 211!!! This is taking away my job! I am fully licensed, yet you make me fill out an application to keep my job then take away referrals!”
Shaw also expressed frustration about not being listed on 211.
Early Learning Division responded, “During the Emergency Child Care application process, names have not been removed from 211 for referrals. All programs set for referrals will continue unless 211 receives notice from ELD that the program is closing or temporarily closing during the COVID-19 emergency. 211 provides a list of child care programs that most closely meet parents’ needs and information on quality child care indicators.”
On Saturday, there were 49 providers shown on 211, but only 13 were listed as emergency care providers. Crowley’s business was finally listed, Shaw’s was not. Both claim to offer emergency child care.
AssistanceBecause child care providers can only offer services to essential workers, business had slowed down. Shaw said she went from looking after 10 children each day, to looking after just a handful.
This means a significant impact on her income, with little or no answers on what financial resources are out there.
On Thursday, the governor announced the Small Business Resource Navigator to help connect small businesses to financial support available.
Shaw said she was told about available loans, but that’s something that would cause financial strain in the future.
The federal CARES Act will direct approximately $37 million to Oregon for child care assistance. “The ELD will work partners to identify how to best use the funds to support child care programs,” Mesaros said.
Early Learning Division is offering help with supplies and substitutes to child care providers.
RegulationsAll places offering child care will be limited to 10 children per site and additional safety measures, such as temperature check, to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Miriam Calderon, Oregon’s early learning system director, said the child care facilities should be prepared to have “difficult conversations with families who do not need childcare and encourage them to keep their children at home.”
There’s a long list of essential personnel, but preference needs to be given to health care professionals, according to Shaw. Shaw said she was told if there is one spot and a retail worker and health care worker are both in need of care, the child of the health care professional will receive care.
Child care professionals had to apply for emergency licenses to continue operations. Schools did not have to apply for a license for care for children over 6, but they did have to obtain approval to care for infants through 5-year-olds.
“Teachers are amazing, but child care is not as structured as teaching,” Shaw said. “They are getting a crash course into child care when there are plenty of us here to help.”
School-operated care facilities for ages 6 and older will not be visited by the Office of Child Care. “The system relies on the school district staff to be appropriately taking care of children as they would when they are in class,” Mesaros said.
Licensed facilities approved to provide Emergency Child Care will receive a virtual visit if there’s a call of concern.
