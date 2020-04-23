A state official suggested social distancing without using the phrase, emphasizing it would be “dangerous to have any kind of gatherings where people could congregate.” Meanwhile, a state health official warned that lifting such restrictions too early could result in devastating consequences.
No, those weren’t recommendations made by Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer or anyone from the Oregon Health Authority during the current coronavirus pandemic. Those statements were made in October 1918, when the Spanish Flu pandemic that killed close to 50 million people worldwide hit close to home in Roseburg and Douglas County.
“Well, it was mostly in the big cities, but it was pretty widespread,” said Dr. Hall Seely, a longtime resident of Douglas County who gave his verbal and recorded accounts of the event to the Douglas County Museum of Natural History in 1978. “No place escaped it. We had nothing to hold it back.”
No doubt, many people in Douglas County — from inside and outside its borders — succumbed to the flu pandemic, although exact figures are unclear. Accounts from the Umpqua Valley Evening News and the Roseburg Review — Roseburg had two daily newspapers before combining on April 1, 1920 — accounted for people who were infected from Reedsport to Yoncalla to Glendale, though the total number of people who were sickened was unclear.
By accounts of some people, however, it became difficult to receive any sort of care because the pandemic had spread far and wide. One who was affected was Hazel Hudson Waggoner, who lived in the Reedsport area with her husband, Warren, all of her life.
“The fall of 1918 there was no doctor in this area. Dr. Fields that had been the doctor so many years had gone into the Army,” she said in a memoir provided to The News-Review by her great-niece, Jane Swearingen Wilson, of Green. “We knew I would have to have a doctor when my first baby came.
“Warren thought I should go to a hospital. I wrote to Warren’s Aunt Ellie Holden who lived in Empire (now Coos Bay) to see if I could come there,” she continued. “She wrote us that she could take me and if I couldn’t go to the hospital there, I could have the baby at their home. The Spanish Influenza was very bad and so many people had died with it. The hospitals were full. Warren and I went down on the train a week before Christmas. We were in Empire a week and Warren was still with me when I had my baby at Aunt Ellie’s home. The baby came at 10:30 Christmas Day, 1918.”
Wilson has researched how the pandemic affected residents in and out of the area. Of the 53 Douglas County residents who died while serving in the military during World War I, at least 24 could have died, not from battle wounds or other causes, but from influenza. Their residencies included Roseburg, Tyee, Tiller, Glide, Glendale, Lookingglass, Melrose and Cleveland.
An all-too-common thing at the time was boot camps with soldiers in close quarters, which expedited the spread of the virus. An account of that was published in the Roseburg Review on Oct. 19, 1918.
“First Sergeant Dee Matthews writes from Camp Taylor to his father, R.B. Matthews, that there are about 60,000 men in the camp and that a great majority of them are under quarantine on account of the influenza,” said the article, entitled, “Roseburg Boy Writes Interesting Letter From Camp Taylor Kentucky.”
“There were 900 cases and 60 deaths reported last Saturday,” the article continued. “The worst stages are over now. When the news was reported in the camp that Germany had accepted the U.S. Peace terms, they simply went wild.”
Historical accounts note how President Woodrow Wilson and his administration didn’t publicly acknowledge the virus, fearing that doing so would dampen morale for the U.S. war effort in Europe. That, in turn, may have helped the virus spread faster.
“It was like a plague,” Seely said, who gave his account one year before his death in 1979. “I remember it very well. People just died by the hundreds. We had no antibiotics. It was a very virulent streptococcus organism and very contagious. It was like a plague. If any meetings were held, schools, theaters, club activities or anything, there would always be more patients come out. Dickens of it was, if they were young, especially, or old and weak, they died. The mortality was excessive.”
Seely was the son of A.C. Seely, who was the state health officer during the pandemic. In the Oct. 12 edition of the Evening News, he advised a quarantine beginning at 6 p.m. that evening.
Many listened, but it wasn’t popular with some.
“I can remember, yet, how worried my father was,” Hall Seely said. “People would yak at him to let them open up and when they did, down came the influenza to wipe them out.”
Roseburg did close schools, pool halls and theaters, including the Antlers Theater and Majestic Theater that were located in downtown Roseburg, each of which advertised in the Roseburg Review on Nov. 12, 1918, they wouldn’t have any more shows until the city’s quarantine was released. The Umpqua Valley Evening News previously reported that the number of cases reached close to 100, many of whom were quarantined together.
Alvia Wetherell, another longtime Douglas County resident, also gave a taped historical account to the Douglas County Museum in June of 1978. She estimated the body count could have been very, very high.
She said she lived in Glendale during the winter of 1918. She said people wore what were called “flu masks,” which she said was nothing more than gauze across the mouth. Wetherell also said she often saw people traveling on trains who wore them frequently.
She said when she and her husband lived in Glendale, her husband worked for a Mr. Wilson at Wilson’s Grocery, who was also a mortician in Roseburg. She said they supplied caskets, and her husband had to go help bring bodies in to prepare them for burial.
“When he came home, he wouldn’t come into the house until he had changed his clothes,” she said. “He had me put a tub of hot water out in the old storeroom attached to the back porch, and he would take a bath out there and put his clothes in the hot water and put on clean clothes before he would ever come into where we were because he was afraid of giving it to us. The baby was 11 months old when we moved (to Roseburg). We escaped it that year, but we were terribly ill when we did have it.”
That was in 1920, by her recollection. In 1926, she said, her husband, thanks to his frequent exposure to the virus, died of what doctors called “flu heart.”
A third wave of the worldwide pandemic came in late January 1919, with officials in Gardiner considering shutting down the town. Most of the third wave had dissipated by February of that year.
The pandemic, along with the end of World War I, may have played a part in a large drop in population for Roseburg. Figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show how Roseburg’s official population went from 4,738 in 1910 to 4,258 in 1920. To this date, it remains the largest numerical population decrease since the city was incorporated in 1851.
U.S. coronavirus deaths will pass 50,000 before the end of today, all of which occurred over the last 55 days.
Tuesday set another U.S. daily death record at 2,769. Yesterdays' was 2,601. So far today, the count is 1,572 with no reports yet from 18 states.
U.S. coronavirus case numbers appear to be leveling off, but deaths are still climbing.
That was a fascinating window into the past. I hope we learn from it.
