Umpqua Community College is following the lead of other higher education institutions in Oregon by going all online for spring term, according to a message sent to students.
Previously, the community college stated that classes would be online from April 6 until May 1.
It is unclear what prompted the change.
Students were instructed to go to umpqua.edu/coronavirus for more information, but that site has not been updated since March 25.
UCC would also continue training people for essential positions, such as health care workers and truck drivers, during the coronavirus pandemic.
More to come.
