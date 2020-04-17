A handful of dedicated volunteers at St. Joseph Community Kitchen were hard at work Tuesday cooking lasagna with side dishes of ham and noodle soup and fruit.
Pandemic or no pandemic, the meals are offered every Tuesday and Thursday at the former St. Joseph Catholic School building.
But like other meal services dealing with the effects of COVID-19, the kitchen now offers takeout only.
Meals are served in Styrofoam boxes placed in bags. And people receiving the meals are allowed into the building just one at a time to create social distancing.
The kitchen is a ministry of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Coordinator Leo Tresselle has volunteered there for about 15 years. He said serving meals to others is an expression of his faith.
“You’ve got to feed not only the soul, but you’ve also got to feed the body. And if the body isn’t healthy, then you can’t give back to those who are in need of help,” he said.
“The one hand kind of washes the other, so to speak,” he said.
Tresselle said the pandemic has actually led to less demand for the meals.
They’re currently serving between 60 and 90 people each day they’re open. These customers don’t fit any particular demographic. Some are families with children and others are seniors.
The recipients don’t have to be poor, or to prove they’re low-income.
“We’re totally open to anybody and everybody,” Tresselle said. “We make no discrimination at all for anybody.”
He can tell that some are really hurting, though, because they’re picking up multiple meals either to store up or to give to others.
The kitchen has also been putting out donated food to take home such as peanut butter and canned goods from the United Community Action Network Food Bank and bread from the Lighthouse Center Bakery.
“We’re seeing that they’re willing to take it on a very limited basis. They’re not being greedy. They’ll take what they feel that they can use,” he said.
The kitchen has just one paid staff member. Everyone else is a volunteer.
Right now, fewer volunteers are needed because the kitchen is serving only takeout food rather than a sit-down meal.
Ordinarily, they operate with a crew of about 20. These days, it’s just four or five.
Tresselle said the kitchen doesn’t need additional volunteers right now, but people interested in volunteering can get their names on a list in case that changes.
Donations are always welcome, Tresselle said. About 20-30% of the kitchen’s funding comes from donations from individual parishioners. It also received funding from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, the Cow Creek Foundation, Ford Family Foundation and other nonprofits.
Meals are given out from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the kitchen, located at 630 W. Stanton Street, just of Harvard Ave. in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.