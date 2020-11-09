Roseburg Public Schools reported over the weekend that two more staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
A staff member at Melrose Elementary School contracted coronavirus, Douglas Public Health Network informed the school on Saturday. Staff and students from two classrooms will be asked to quarantine for 14 days
The school district learned Sunday that a staff member at Hucrest Elementary School tested positive. Staff and students from three classrooms at the school will be quarantining for 14 days.
This is the second staff member at Hucrest Elementary School to have coronavirus and a total of 6 classrooms at the school are now quarantining.
Douglas County voted for Trump, Skarlatos, and SARS-CoV-2. So we are batting .333 and we are gonna be a contendah! But we have some catching up to do to catch North Dakota, with 179 new cases per 100,000 population per day--more than ten times our rate.
In the past week in the U.S....
New daily reported cases rose 29.1%
New daily reported deaths rose 20.9%
Covid-related hospitalizations rose 18.5%
Among reported tests, the positivity rate was 8%.
The number of tests reported rose 9.7%
I'm surprised our County Commissioners didn't ask voters during the last election whether they wanted to move Douglas County to North Dakota.
15 new coronavirus cases were reported today by our County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team, increasing Douglas County’s totals to 497 cases and 10 deaths.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported two more coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing their total cases to 57.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 146 coronavirus cases and received 1,375 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 146 cases by 1,375 test results increases Douglas Count’s 14-day positive test rate to a RECORD 10.6% today. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 5.0%.
The 146 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a RECORD HIGH 14-day case rate of 131.6 today for Douglas County. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 50.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 108 new coronavirus cases today and Lane County reported 4 more deaths today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County have reported a RECORD 960 cases and 9 deaths over the past week and a total of 6,937 cases and 60 deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 707 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today in Oregon. This is the fifth straight day Oregon has reported over 700 new coronavirus cases and the test positivity CONTNUES to increase statewide. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon set another RECORD today at 12.2%. Douglas County was even higher than that at a 7-day positive test rate of 15.0% today.
The Oregon Health Authority reported there are 318 people hospitalized state-wide in Oregon for coronavirus today. This is the highest number since April 13.
Advice from Douglas Health Network: So, how can we stop the spread? In the simplest of terms: STOP and think about what you are doing and where you are going; USE CAUTION in everyday activities and consider SAFE TO DO options for socializing instead.
What they didn't say, in the simplest terms: Wear a mask!
This is ridiculous, especially when we see photos of maskless people working close together at Republican headquarters, and when we see maskless people protesting results of the election.
This is all on our local lack of leadership.
Residents should indeed be worried. Douglas County’s daily coronavirus cases have gone up almost 500% since July, while testing has only increased 3%. This is a huge disconnect. Coronavirus testing is the ONLY way to locate and isolate spreading coronavirus cases. Douglas County risks exponentially increasing case numbers and an overwhelmed hospital system by not ramping up its testing to at least the minimum recommended by the CDC.
-------------------------------------------Average
-------------Average----Average----Positive
Year---------Daily------Daily---------Test
2020--------Tests------Cases-------Rate%----Deaths
Mar-----------24---------1.4----------5.8----------0
Apr------------27---------0.4----------1.6----------0
May-----------55---------0.1----------0.2----------0
Jun------------73---------0.5----------0.7----------0
Jul-------------94---------2.7----------2.8----------1
Aug-----------87---------1.7----------2.0----------2
Sep-----------91---------2.3-----------2.5----------1
Oct------------92--------4.3-----------4.7----------4
Nov MTD----97-------12.9---------13.3----------2
The CDC recommends isolating and testing all people in direct contact with someone who previously tested positive so the virus can be traced back to the source. Douglas County Public Health Network (our County Commissioners) does not follow CDC’s guidelines. DPHN does not test direct contacts. DPHN ONLY isolates direct contacts which doesn’t trace the virus back to the source and explains why testing has increased little while case numbers appear to be exploding exponentially.
In Oregon, scientists currently calculate every infected person infects 1.23 other people. This number is referred to as Rt and is an indicator of how fast coronavirus is spreading in a community. Currently, there are only 8 states in the U.S. where coronavirus is spreading faster than Oregon. This is according to the COVID Tracking Project (below link).
Oregon’s Rt = 0.97 in July. That means Douglas County’s 2.7 daily cases in July infected less than 3 other people (0.97 times 2.7) for a total of 5 or 6 infected people per day. Fast forward to today with Oregon’s Rt = 1.23 in November. That means Douglas County’s average 13 cases per day are infecting another 16 people for a total of 29 people, most of whom aren’t tested and traced. That means there are many unidentified infected people in our community who haven’t been isolated and are thus infecting another 1.23 other people in our community. And the number is expanding rapidly.
Let’s look at it another way. 25 new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday in Douglas County. On average, those 25 cases infected approximately 31 other people (25 times 1.23) for a total of 56 infected people. DPHN would probably need to test at least an additional 200 people to identify those 31 other infected people. And that’s only the positive cases we know about. But as you can see from Douglas County’s testing numbers, which have remained unchanged from July, DPHN has made little attempt to identify other people who are infected even though case numbers have increased 500%.
DPHN and our Commissioners are setting residents up for misery. At a minimum, DPHN has to begin testing and tracing direct contacts of positive cases or we are in for a world of hurt. Douglas County residents, health care workers and emergency responders should indeed be worried.
https://rt.live/
Douglas County is now the #4 lowest per capita testing county in Oregon. Only Curry (74 total cases), Wheeler (1 total case) and Tillamook (89 total cases) counties have tested a lower percentage of their residents than Douglas County according to the Oregon Health Authority. What makes this even more noteworthy is Oregon is BY FAR the lowest per capita testing state in the U.S.
Because Douglas County doesn’t follow CDC testing guidelines, soon it may be the lowest per capita testing county in the Country with the highest per capita coronavirus cases and deaths. All because our three County Commissioners want to make a political statement.
I had strongly hoped that the schools could open and stay open. Now I'm viewing it as maybe not such a good idea.
