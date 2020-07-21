There was just one new COVID-19 case and one presumptive case in Douglas County Monday, bringing the total number of positive tests and presumptive cases to 88 with 26 people now in isolation.
The county has had 12 new cases in the past four days but no one in the county is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Oregon had 277 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday and two new deaths, bringing the state's total to 263 COVID-related deaths. The state total of positive cases and presumptive cases is 14,847.
Both deaths were in Marion County, including a 76-year-old man and a 92-year-old man. Both had underlying health conditions.
The most populous county in the state, Multnomah County, led the state with 85 new cases but much smaller Umatilla County had 41 new cases, bringing that county's total to 1,381 and nine deaths.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 1 new coronavirus case today, bringing its total to 13. The VA nationwide has reported 33,118 coronavirus cases with 1,927 deaths.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
U.S. active military reported 2,371 new coronavirus cases yesterday with 2 deaths. The overall active military cases is 31,418 with 48 deaths.
https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/
