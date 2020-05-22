The temporary rule allowing self-serve gas in counties where it was previously not allowed, will end at midnight Saturday, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office.
The temporary rule change was first announced March 28, extended on April 11 and extended again on April 24.
The rule allowed station attendants to avoid face-to-face and hand-to-hand contact and ensure physical distancing measures were in place. Attendants were required to continue to sanitize station equipment and fuel nozzles and assist customers with their refueling as needed.
Self-service was not mandatory, but the option allowed some fueling stations to maintain their operations with fewer workers.
State Fire Marshal Jim Walker said areas of the state where self-serve was already allowed, in some coastal counties and areas of central and eastern Oregon, will see no change, according to a press release.
Information about the ending of temporary self-serve gas in certain parts of the state can be found on the Oregon State Fire Marshal's website.
