Oregon’s 178 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday were attributed, at least partly, to higher testing numbers and breakouts in workplaces, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That was the highest total for the state on any single day since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic began.
Two more deaths associated with COVID-19 brought the state total to 171.
The Douglas Public Health Network reported no new cases in the county, with a total of 29 people who have tested positive and 27 have recovered. Two people remain hospitalized. The county has had no deaths reported from the coronavirus.
The bulk of the new cases came from four counties: Clackamas County reported 47 new cases, Multnomah County reported 43, Marion County had 34 and Washington County had 15.
Oregon Health Authority officials say a big reason for the higher numbers in the state is the breakouts in the workplace, including Pacific Seafoods in Newport, where 124 workers have tested positive to COVID-19, and a new breakout at Harry & David in Medford.
“This is that second wave we actually predicted,” said Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, Douglas Public Health Officer. “When we opened up I think we suggested that there would be an increase in cases, and I think we’re seeing it.”
Dannenhoffer said the cases seem to be low in severity, so there are not a lot of hospitalizations associated with them. He said more testing has resulted in finding more cases, but there’s not been a big difference in the number of hospitalizations. But he expects more workplace outbreaks.
“I think the most worrisome thing is we’re going to think this is over and stop worrying about it,” Dannenhoffer said. “Continue social distancing, certainly stay home when you’re sick, wash your hands, wear a mask and if you do get a call from public health about being in contact, try to be kind.”
