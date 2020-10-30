All elementary schools in Douglas County will be able to reopen according to new health metrics released by the state Friday.
The new guidance is based on the latest COVID-19 studies and data, align with recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and prioritize the return to in-person instruction, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Education.
Some of the key changes to the metrics are:
- Elementary schools — Grades kindergarten through six will be able to return to schools much quicker under the new guidance.
- Measurement period — County metrics will be used over a two-week period, instead of three one-week periods.
- Test positivity rate — The state test positivity rate has been removed in favor of county data.
- Local decision-making — Schools can consult with local public health authorities to reopen.
Elementary schools were a key part as the state identified those students as having the most difficulty with distance learning and individual study.
"In person instruction for these students carries lower risk than for older students who have more individualized schedules that involve mixing between cohorts," said Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist. "Finally, remote learning is less effective for younger students who depend on in-person time for effective learning and cognitive and social emotional development."
The department of education worked with the Oregon Health Authority to create the guidelines.
Under the new guidelines, schools could open to all in-person instruction if there are less than 50 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period and the test positivity rate is below 5%. Douglas County last met that standard in the two-week period from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10.
"We are eagerly anticipating the latest Douglas County COVID-19 case rate numbers that will be released on Monday,” Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said. "If these numbers remain within the updated metric requirements, we will have 14 days to open to our fourth and fifth graders. Our goal will be to bring these students back to classrooms on Nov. 16. We will send an update to staff and families confirming this plan once the Monday case numbers are released.”
Oregon Health Authority will release data each Monday to show which counties are meeting the new standards.
"Guided by data, these metrics offer an intentional and measured approach to returning to in-person instruction while recognizing the importance of meeting our kids’ academic needs — and allow for in-person instruction in places of our state where the risk of COVID-19 is lower," said Colt Gill, Oregon Department of Education director. "They also set a North Star for the rest of the state to work toward. We all know that in-person instruction provides our children and families with more than access to an equitable education. Schools are a center of services to students and families, offering nutritious meals, access to social-emotional and mental health supports, as well as physical health services.”
The state will continue to review the latest COVID-19 data in the coming weeks and may update the guidance again in the future.
Statewide these new metrics would allow approximately 130,000 students to return to school. Gill said currently about 50,000 students in Oregon attend school in person on a regular basis.
"One thing that is abundantly clear is that COVID is here to stay," Gov. Kate Brown said. "It's here to stay for the foreseeable future. What's also clear is that we must begin prioritizing getting our kids back into the classroom for in-person instruction."
Gill said the new guidance would be effective immediately, and schools would review data Monday afternoon. He said it was possible some schools would open in about a week or two.
Cordon said it would take a couple of weeks to smoothly and safely transition from remote to in-person learning.
"At this time, the district is not eligible to reopen to grades 6-12; however once elementary school students return and the district shows that community spread is not occurring in schools, we will be able to begin transitioning these grades to a hybrid learning model," he added. "Surveys for fourth- and fifth-grade families have been distributed to gauge interest in returning students to school versus continuing with remote learning. The district will also be reaching out to families of students in grades 6-12 to determine how many students may choose to remain with remote learning in the event the district is able to transition to hybrid learning."
The new guidance allows for more local decision making, both by the school districts and the local health authorities.
Gill said Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer was involved in creating the new guidance, along with other health officers throughout the state.
Local health authorities were being briefed by the Oregon Healthy Authority on the new metrics Friday afternoon. They are also able to consult with the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education at any time,
"Even with that it's still a challenge (to eliminate misunderstandings on health metrics)," Gill said, adding that local health authorities not only keep track of state guidelines on schools, but also state guidelines on all other issues related to COVID-19.
Schools will still be required to follow all guidelines set out by the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance, which includes additional cleaning, social distancing, small group learning and face coverings.
Students who are at a high risk for COVID-19, or live in a household with other members at higher risk, will be able to opt in to remaining in distance learning.
5 new coronavirus cases were again reported in today’s press release from our County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team, bringing Douglas County’s total to 675 cases and 8 deaths.
For the sake of transparency, our County Commissioners issue a coronavirus press release EVERY day. Most if it is a repeat from the previous day’s press release. Periodically, their press release announces coronavirus outbreaks at schools or businesses. ALWAYS, the Commissioner’s outbreak announcements are weeks and sometimes months AFTER the Commissioners first became aware of the outbreak. ALWAYS, their announcement are in response to the Oregon Health Authority weekly report or a School’s Facebook page announces the outbreak to the public. NEVER before.
Today’s press release is an example. On October 28, Coffenberry Middle School reported one of their students tested positive for coronavirus on their Facebook page. Our County Commissioners knew about this school case on October 28, but it took until today’s press release to mention this fact, and only after Coffenberry’s Facebook page post. Furthermore, you will need to go to the bottom of page 3 of our Commissioners press release to find mention of it, AFTER the Halloween safety reminders, flu shot reminders, etc.
Even more demonstrative, on the very bottom of today’s County Commissioner’s press release, they mention notifying Sutherlin School district of a staff member who tested positive on October 1. They mention this in today’s press release 29 days AFTER knowing about it and only because the News-Review wrote an article questioning it. So much for our County Commissioners transparency and honesty.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 1 more new coronavirus case yesterday, bringing their total to 48 cases.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 32 coronavirus cases and received 701 test results over the past week. Dividing 32 cases by 701 test results gives Douglas County a 7-day positive test rate of 4.9% today. The school metric is a maximum of 5.0%.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 66 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks giving Douglas County a 14-day case rate of 59.5 today. The school metric is a maximum of 50.
You are mistaken if you think coronavirus is a “Portland” thing. 20% of Oregon’s total cases have occurred in the six counties surrounding Douglas County over the past two weeks. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 122 new coronavirus cases today and have reported 551 cases and 5 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a RECORD HIGH 596 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon increased to a RECORD HIGH 7.7% today.
Director of the Oregon Department of Education Colt Gill said, “This new set of metrics is more in line where the CDC is. It is in line with where California is.”
Under the new metrics, counties that have 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people — over 14 straight days — will remain in distance learning. If the county has between 100 to 200 cases that places them in the transition column. Fifty to 100 cases places a county in a hybrid of on-site and distance learning. Counties with less than 50 cases are eligible for on-site learning.
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/oregon/articles/2020-10-30/oregon-announces-new-covid-metrics-for-school-reopening
I am in favor of the schools opening, especially the lower grades, and always have been. My support for open schools is conditional upon the health and safety of the the students, staff and community. In order to open the schools, the rest of us will be required to experience some inconvenience and sacrifice. It's a trade-off.
We can't afford a generation of students who don't learn how to read properly or do numbers and who don't thrive in our society. Distance learning cannot reach the youngest students unless they have an adult or older student to help them every single day.
Unfortunately, every public health statistic shows we have more than our share of adults with serious alcohol, drug, mental health, physical health and employment issues in Douglas County. The average income in Douglas County is lower than in many parts of the state. Many people live on the margins and don't have the wherewithal to help their younger children with learning school subjects.
For many kids, the safest place for them is to be is at school most of the day. This is a grim reality. Too many children have chaotic parents who have trouble functioning in their own lives, much less helping their children thrive in school. This is difficult for people who live orderly lives to understand. Why don't those parents just get their acts together? If it were easy, we wouldn't have these problems. But we do. We don't have to like it, but we have to face it. Many kids need our help and the best way to help them is to make sure they can be in school.
The schools can only stay open if all the rest of us take measures to keep the pandemic under control. Not just us, the citizens, but our leaders. I'm looking directly at you Tim, Chris, Dallas and Gary. Speak to your supporters. Help them understand that the safety and education of our kids is more important than scoring political points, especially now that the election is almost over. Put on those masks, social distance, forget about travel for a while and reconsider those social functions. It's not too much to ask for the sake of the kids.
Keep the schools open.
After reporting a record high 596 new coronavirus cases today, the state of Oregon's 7-day positivity rate set a new record today at 7.68% which probably why that indicator was removed from the required school opening metrics.
Oh man, wait until a certain someone reads this. I'm guessing no less than 10 comments in the next 12 hours.
