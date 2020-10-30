There were five new positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Friday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
Two area residents remain hospitalized locally due to the coronavirus, and the Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 51 cases in isolation.
There was a sliver of good news in Friday's report in that there are 263 people in quarantine, 62 fewer than in Thursday's update.
The Oregon Health Authority, however, reported a second consecutive day of record numbers of positive and presumptive cases, with 600 listed in its Friday report.
Of those, 373 were reported in the counties surrounding the Portland and Salem metropolitan areas, with Multnomah County reporting 152 new cases. Further south, there were 69 cases reported in Jackson County, 34 in Lane County and 24 in Deschutes County.
The authority also reported two deaths in its Friday update: a 95-year-old Linn County woman and an 83-year-old Multnomah County woman. Underlying health conditions were still being confirmed in one of the victims.
In its latest infection spread models — based on data collected through Oct. 22 — the OHA said the worst-case scenario could mean more than 500 daily positive and presumptive cases reported and an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The most optimistic scenario would see numbers drop to levels seen before the mid-August spike, with roughly 230 cases per day and far fewer cases requiring hospital assistance.
A RECORD HIGH 596 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oregon TODAY.
A RECORD HIGH 36 U.S. states reported over 1,000 coronavirus cases TODAY.
A RECORD HIGH 101,461 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. TODAY.
