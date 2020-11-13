Six of Douglas County’s schools were listed as having COVID-19 outbreaks in the weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority, which is less than half of the schools that reported cases.
A school outbreak is classified by the state as one person at the school testing positive or presumed positive for the coronavirus, this can be a student, a staff member or a volunteer.
The state listed cases at East Primary School in Sutherlin, South Umpqua High School in Tri City, Tri City Elementary School, Green Elementary School in Roseburg, Hucrest Elementary School in Roseburg and Sutherlin Middle School.
Schools that were not included on the state’s list, but have reported COVID-19 cases to the community were: Douglas High School in Winston, Winston Middle School, Oakland Elementary School, Myrtle Creek Elementary School, McGovern Elementary School in Winston, Melrose Elementary School in Roseburg, Coffenberry Middle School in Myrtle Creek, Reedsport Community Charter School and Umpqua Valley Christian School in Roseburg.
Oregon Health Authority gathers the data for the weekly report on Sunday, which would have excluded three of the outbreaks from the report. The state didn’t offer specific reasons as to why some school outbreaks made the report and others didn’t, but OHA spokesperson Philip Schmidt said in October that tracking the virus takes time.
“We use the outbreaks database to track the number of cases associated with schools. All cases associated with the outbreak are linked to the outbreak and OHA staff then review to determine the number of students and staff/volunteers that meet our reporting requirements,” Schmidt said. “We then follow up with (the Oregon Department of Education) to ensure that the school was providing in-person instruction. This follow-up takes additional time and reporting may be delayed.”
At least four of the schools that were not included in the state report had outbreaks in late October.
Schools will stay on the state’s recent outbreaks list for 28 days, after that they will move to a “recently resolved” list. After 56 days the schools will be removed from the weekly report.
There were no child care outbreaks reported in Douglas County. An outbreak at a child care facility would be two or more cases in a facility with a capacity of 16 or more students.
COVID-19 outbreaks at colleges are not included in the state’s weekly report. Umpqua Community College has reported two students who tested positive for coronavirus.
