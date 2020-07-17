On a day when Oregon had its largest total of new COVID-19 cases, Douglas County picked up two new positives and three new presumptive cases bringing the total for the county to 76 with one COVID-related death. There are 23 people in isolation in the county.
The Oregon Health Authority reported the state had an increase of 437 confirmed and presumptive cases bringing the total number of positive cases to 13,509 in Oregon.
The state death toll related to the coronavirus reached 249 with two new deaths. One was a 97-year-old man and the other was a 58-year-old woman. Both were from Malheur County and both had underlying health conditions.
Multnomah County led the state with 108 new positive cases, while Washington County had 76 new cases.
The Douglas Public Health Network received word that Jose Jimenez, a nurse at the Roseburg VA Hospital, who has been in a Portland hospital since March 30, has been released from the hospital after 109 days, and has gone to a rehabilitation center.
Jimenez was the only person from Douglas County that was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Douglas Public Health officials said the majority of new positives have been directly linked to travel outside Douglas County, and especially those residents who have chosen to travel outside of Oregon.
Health officials encourage people who are traveling consider the risk and travel in a safe manner.
Current data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority shows that traveling and coming into contact with people from other areas significantly increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.
They suggest that before you travel, attend a party or invite your relatives from out of state to visit, people should assess the risk to your family and to your local community and adopt the proper precautionary measures.
