Douglas County added two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the county’s total number of positive tests to 66 after one presumptive case was moved to confirmed.
No new information was available on the Douglas County resident who tested positive and died in a medical facility while traveling in Texas.
The Douglas Public Health Network is not releasing any information about the person or other details of the death at this time.
In a press release from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, officials said Douglas Public Health is working with the Oregon Health Authority and Texas State Health Officials on the notification and documentation process for the case.
Standard reporting practices for COVID-19 cases in the U.S record the county of residence at the time of death.
During an interview on News Radio 1240 KQEN on Tuesday, Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said many of the cases in the county have come from local residents going out of state.
“There is a lot of disease at our borders, more than half of our cases are related to out of state travel,” Dannenhoffer said. “So as people go to other areas where there is 20 or 30 times as much disease as there is in Douglas County, they can bring it back. In fact, if I look at our current active cases, all of those are associated with out of area travel.”
The Oregon Health Authority reported 380 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 12,805 since the pandemic began.
Seven new deaths attributed to the coronavirus — a one-day high since the beginning of the pandemic — were reported. Four of those were over 80 years old, all seven were over 70, and all seven had underlying medical conditions.
Multnomah County in Portland and Umatilla County in Northeastern Oregon tied for the most new cases in the state Tuesday with 76 apiece.
Umatilla continues to get hammered with new infections after breakouts among food processing workers. That county’s total number of positive cases is now at 1,115 with eight deaths.
Editor’s note: The News-Review and News Radio 1240 KQEN share common ownership.
According to Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, “many of the cases in the county have come from local residents going out of state…There is a lot of disease at our borders, more than half of our cases are related to out of state travel.”
Dr. Dannehoffer AGAIN misleads the public by only telling half the story. Dr. Dannenhoffer chooses NOT to say how many of Douglas County cases were caused by baseball teams and businesses encouraging people from out of state to come to our county? We know Roseburg hosted two baseball tournaments during the first week of July for teams from around the state and California, with at least 12 players later testing positive for coronavirus. We know businesses involved in the tourist industry are bringing in potentially infected people from all around the Country to cause infections in our county. If there is “a lot of disease outside our borders,” why doesn’t Douglas County re-close our parks and stop hosting events that bring infected people to Douglas County?
