The Oregon Health Authority's weekly update of COVID-19 workplace or care facility outbreaks released on Wednesday includes a medical clinic, assisted living facility and the Roseburg Forest Products plant in Dillard.
The three additions join three other Douglas businesses listed by the Oregon Health Authority as having an active outbreak of COVID-19.
For the first time, the Oregon Health Authority lists the Northwest Edenbower Boulevard location of Evergreen Clinic with five cases of COVID-19 along with five cases from the Dillard plant of RFP. The Riddle plant of Roseburg Forest Products is listed under recently resolved workplace outbreaks.
Timber Town Living, an assisted living center in Roseburg is listed on the report for the first time with four cases. For the Oregon Health Authority to report a workplace as an outbreak. those businesses must employ 30 or more workers and with five or more cases of COVID-19. Case counts include all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts. Care facilities are listed if they have four or more cases.
As for Evergreen Family Medicine, OHA reported that it began its investigation on Oct. 15, with the latest coronavirus case reported on Oct. 20. The investigation into RFP in Dillard began on Oct. 8.
According to the OHA, the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center has 13 cases of COVID-19, up four from last week. In response to last week's report from OHA, Department of Veterans Affairs statistics showed the Roseburg VA Medical Center had five active cases of COVID-19.
In addition to Timber Town, Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is listed on the weekly report with 11 cases of COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority first reported the cases on Aug. 31.
CHI Mercy Medical Center remains on the active workplace list with 15 cases, with no change since last week.
The state's weekly update comes on the same day as the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three new confirmed cases and one presumptive case of the coronavirus in its Wednesday report, raising its overall total of coronavirus cases in Douglas County to 364.
Three county residents are receiving local hospital care, while the Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 52 people in isolation as well as an additional 263 contacts who are in quarantine.
To date, there have been more than 15,500 COVID-19 tests which returned negative results.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reported 424 new positive or presumptive cases and seven more deaths. Oregon's death toll attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 671, while the total of positive and presumptive cases is currently at 43,228.
The victims ranged in age from 55 to 85, and underlying health conditions were confirmed among five of those who passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.