Three high-volume Roseburg superstores are limiting the number of shoppers they will allow in their stores at one time as a way to help control the spread of coronavirus.
Walmart and Costco started the customer limits a few days ago and Fred Meyer began the practice Tuesday.
Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and is the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, said it will limit the number of shoppers to 50% of a building’s capacity. It said the change is intended to “allow for proper physical distancing in every store.”
Fred Meyer has more than 130 stores that employ about 36,000 workers in the Pacific Northwest.
“During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities,” Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations, said in a company news release.
Kroger will use a technology called QueVision to track customer traffic. It currently uses that technology to count customers entering and exiting the stores so it knows how many checkout lanes to keep open.
“By leveraging QueVision, our technology system that uses infrared sensors and predictive analytics, we will be able to more efficiently support our new capacity limits, creating a safer environment for our customers and associates,” Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer, said in the news release.
At Walmart, no more than five customers are allowed per 1,000 square feet in the store at any given time. Once a store reaches that capacity, a customer can’t enter until another exits. A typical Walmart is about 20,000 square feet, meaning most stores can accommodate about 100 customers at a time under the new restrictions.
Walmart is using floor markers, asking people to move in one direction in each aisle and avoid close contact with others. Customers will be asked to use a different door to exit than the one they entered.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said in an open letter posed on the company’s web site. “We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines.
Smith also said Walmart wants customers to feel welcome in the stores, and ordinarily would encourage them to view it as a community gathering place. But not now.
“We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home,” he said.
Costco announced last week that it will allow no more than two people to enter stores with each membership card. The restrictions began Friday.
“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” Costco posted on its website.
It is unclear whether Safeway and Albertsons stores in Roseburg will take similar measures. The chains are owned by the same company.
Safeway and Albertsons stores in Washington State have announced plans to limit the number of customers who can be inside the store at any one time to about 30% of the stores’ capacity. Washington stores will also implement a one-way movement policy in the aisles, which will be marked to indicate direction.
All of the stores are taking other measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, including installing sneeze guards at checkout lanes and putting down indicators on the floor to help customers keep 6 feet apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.