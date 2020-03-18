A number of stores in the region are setting aside certain hours for those in the community who may be at greater risk for COVID-19, including the elderly, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.
Dollar General stores have “strongly encouraged” that the first hour stores are open be reserved for senior shoppers.
Dollar General, which is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, posted the following on its website Monday:
“Beginning Tuesday, March 17, we are strongly encouraging our first hour of operations be dedicated to our senior shoppers. Additionally, all stores will close one hour earlier in order for employees to clean, restock shelves as well as for their health and wellbeing.
Dollar General remains committed to providing customers and employees with a safe, clean and pleasant shopping environment at all stores and seeks for customers to feel confident when shopping. Full statement available at the link.”
There are 11 Dollar General stores in Douglas County, according to the company’s website.
Albertsons and Safeway — which are the same company, operating under different names — have set aside 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays “for those most at risk in our communities.”
Walmart also changed its store hours due to the coronavirus, the company announced this week.
Walmart stores are now from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Roseburg Walmart had been open 24 hours.
In a statement, Walmart said the change will “help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”
Walmart, Costco and other stores have been overrun with customers stocking up on food and supplies as fear spreads over the Coronavirus.
Experts advise people who need to shop to try to keep at 6-foot distance from other people while shopping and avoid frequently touching items and putting them back onto shelves.
