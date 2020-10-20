A student at Douglas High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on the Winston-Dillard School District website.

The school district is working with the local public health authority and the Oregon Health Authority to notify parents of children who were in the same cohort as the student who tested positive. All students who were in that cohort will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.

Douglas High School is the third school in Douglas County to have a student test positive, the others were at East Primary School in Sutherlin and South Umpqua High School in Myrtle Creek.

Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said, "Although this is a third school outbreak that we’ve seen locally, it is another example of a school utilizing student cohorts to reduce risk and mitigate transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting. School officials are working very closely with DPHN and myself to care for the one positive case and advise parents, families and staff that are close contacts. We believe the risk is low to the school community and DPHN remains available to support the families that are quarantining."

Staff members and students who were in the cohort with the student will be notified by school officials Tuesday evening.

During a Facebook Live Q&A, Dannenhoffer said, "We think the risk to other kids at school is relatively low."

Douglas High School opened its doors to hybrid in-person learning on Oct. 5, after it was granted a special exemption from the Oregon Department of Education to start in-person learning. At the time the school reopened it did not meet the state health metrics.

Douglas High School staff sent a letter to Superintendent Kevin Miller the week before the school reopened in which they wrote, “While the entire staff at DHS appreciates the work and care the district administration has put into the reopening process, the vast majority of the staff do not feel comfortable returning to in-person at this time.”

Approximately half the staff called in sick for a freshman orientation the Thursday before the school opened its doors, forcing the school day to be canceled.

One of the provisions of the exemption was that no more than 250 students can be on campus at the high school on any given day.

The school was given the exemption because it was misinformed about state guidelines, and because Dannenhoffer told state officials that Winston-Dillard School District was "one of the few places in Douglas County where he could currently support any new expansion of in-person instruction."

Douglas Public Health Network has a hotline to answer questions about COVID-19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 541-464-6550.