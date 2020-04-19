School buildings may be closed to students, but that’s not stopping Douglas County FFA students from holding their plant sales.
“We decided to move forward with the greenhouse sale because we already had a lot invested in it and ultimately decided that there was still a way for us to produce and market a quality product in a safe and responsible way,” Sutherlin High School senior Regan Leatherwood said.
Leatherwood is the chief executive officer of the Sutherlin FFA Greenhouse, a student-run business, with six other team leaders. In total, 20 students have worked in the business and worked to keep it going despite school closures.
To market and sell their plants, students opted for a virtual sale. Sutherlin’s plant sale was originally scheduled for April 24-25 and May 1-2. The virtual sale started on April 15 and will last until May 2.
Sutherlin FFA Advisor Wes Crawford said he wasn’t expecting it to be that busy, but when he saw sales numbers from the website on Wednesday he quickly realized it was going to be a busy weekend.
On Friday, the drive-thru pickup line at Sutherlin High School had more than 60 cars at one point. Customers were be able to stay in the car, while Sutherlin staff loaded plants into trunks and tailgates to minimize interpersonal contact.
“There are 20 students working from home, collecting the pictures and plant information for the website, growing seeds, running the marketing, scheduling volunteers, and coordinating the overall sale,” Crawford said.
The majority of the students in the advanced plant science class are seniors and, even though Gov. Kate Brown released a path to graduation that said students in good standing would receive their diploma, the seniors have continued to show up for virtual meetings to help with the plant sale.
“Every one of those seniors was in the virtual meeting this morning at 10 a.m., discussing what needs to be done and how to achieve it,” Crawford said Monday. “They are fully engaged, committed, and eager to see the months of work they put in before the campus closure come full circle. You wouldn’t believe the man hours put in the last two days of school in the afternoons and evenings, getting plants transplanted and ready before they were no longer able to get there; it wasn’t because it was assigned, it was because they care.”
Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni said the hard work the students are putting in, the grit they’re showing and the skills they’re exhibiting will help the students be successful far beyond high school.
Sutherlin High School senior Alexa Shaver, human resources team leader, said doing tasks from home is “way different” than at school.
“In the greenhouse I could always have confidence that the temperature would be ideal and that it wouldn’t get under or over watered,” Shaver said. “Growing them at home I had to find a room where my pets wouldn’t disturb them, set up a heater to keep them warm enough, and be really careful about how often I water them.
“It makes our fairly big operation feel a bit smaller and more personal being the only person making sure that my plants are taken care of. It’s been really fun to show my younger siblings how to plant seeds and care for them, and once I got a feel for how much water they needed it got pretty easy. The expectations and responsibilities are definitely different, but we’re still learning the things that we would in the greenhouse.”
Sutherlin School District staff have been in the greenhouses to help water, keep plants growing, and help with those finishing touches the kids are unable to do themselves.
“I have only had to work in the greenhouse a couple of times, but enjoy it as a break from all the other things going on around us,” Prestianni said. “We have had several other employees helping in the greenhouses in one capacity or another and it’s just what our staff and community do to ensure the success of our students and schools.”
Meanwhile, students have been working from home on a variety of things to make sure the plant sale goes smooth.
“This year instead of teaching students, we are teaching adult community members how to prepare and tend to the plants without actually being able to be there to show them,” Shaver said. “This has tested our problem solving abilities and creativity for sure, and it’s been really cool to see how my class and the community have collaborated to make this work.”
