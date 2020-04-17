Students throughout Oregon, and much of the United States, won't be returning to school buildings this academic year. But that means a loss of structure and safety for some, according to Roseburg Public Schools' Director of Student Services Rick Burton.
"Many of the youth who are homeless and vulnerable rely deeply on the relationships they have with their teachers, counselors, principals and classified team members," Burton said. "These are district staff they see each day face-to-face and look to as an extension of their families.
"Public school is the central hub in the lives of many youth and the single largest chaos reducer for many," he said. "While school can create intolerable anxiety for some youth, homeless or not, the ability to have access to caring adults who attend to your first hour needs and prioritize your safety is missing for many."
During the 2018-19 school year, Roseburg had 148 students in kindergarten through 12th grade who were living in shelters, on the streets, doubled up with other families or in temporary housing. Douglas County had 665 students who were considered homeless by the Oregon Department of Education under the McKinney-Vento Act's Education of Homeless Children and Youth Program.
The McKinney Vento Act was established to ensure all youth have access to a free public education despite their residence or guardians. The number of homeless students throughout the state was 22,215.
Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill specifically addressed this population on March 30 when the Distance Learning for All guidance was provided to school districts around the state.
"We will need to think of creative strategies to provide access to learning for students in these situations where a tablet or laptop and hotspot connection to the internet may not be the most practical way to provide access to learning for some students," Gill said.
Roseburg Rescue Mission Executive Director Lynn Antis said the women and family shelter, Samaritan Inn, housed 13 children last week.
"It's not anything different than the summer," Antis said.
While school attendance is mandatory under normal circumstances, the shelter is not monitoring attendance during distance learning. Families in the shelter will have to decide the importance of school for themselves, but have plenty of time to do so.
The homeless shelter continues to provide three meals a day for its residents. School districts are also providing meals for students along bus routes and at designated school sites.
Other local organizations, such as St. Vincent de Paul in Myrtle Creek, have provided children with "snack bags" to provide food during the weekend. Last Friday the organization handed out 210 bags to children 18 and under.
"We will continue to had out bags until the kids return to school," a Facebook post from St. Vincent de Paul said. "The purpose for the bags on Friday is so the kids have snacks for the weekend."
Roseburg Public Schools' Homeless Liaison Juliana Marez has helped identify families in need of nutrition services to ensure they receive meals for the Roseburg school district.
"Families are able to send a liaison or family resource to the food stops to retrieve nutritional meals without questioning or forcing deeper inquiry into why they are requesting meals," Burton said. "The district is additionally working with families to provide both technology with Chromebooks and assisting in hooking families up with internet services to have access to the educators in their school sites. These resources are also delivered or services arranged for connectivity."
School districts in nearly all schools throughout Douglas County have loaned technology to students so they can continue learning.
"The district is taking measures to ensure we reach out to the students in need who are homeless and we rely on our teams to do this," Burton said. "We have our homeless liaison, Juliana Marez, working as an outreach specialist and networking with families who are, or who may have been traditionally homeless under her support mechanisms."
Every school district in Oregon has at least one designated homeless student liaison to provide guidance to families and unaccompanied youths.
Casa de Belen Executive Director Kiovanna Coccia did not immediately return messages from The News-Review to see how the youth shelter is assisting students in their education.
In a previous interview with The News-Review Coccia said, "School is always a top priority and then we’re evaluating mental health needs for counseling, or substance abuse needs, so we can bring our community partners in. A lot of what we do is empowering them to see hope for themselves and use their input and empower them toward their goals.”
Antis said the biggest challenge for his staff was asking the people in the shelter to stay in place.
“The homeless students clearly have less access to housing or are often doubled- or tripled-up in housing with expanded exposure to the virus,” Burton said. “In addition, many are unable to get PPE or necessary cleaners that protect them from overexposure.”
Students are considered homeless if they don't have a permanent home. In the case of Roseburg's 148 students, it means 88 were living with another family, 33 were living in a shelter, nine were in a hotel or motel and 18 were unsheltered.
The majority of Douglas County's 665 homeless students, 472 to be exact, were living with other families.
"Families have always taken in each other and support many of their extended friends and families. This crisis has not deterred families from what I have witnessed," Burton said. "On the contrary. I see as many families settling in and protecting each other during this time. The COVID-19 pandemic has not appeared to lead to more youth unaccompanied or transit from observations and reports."
But for any student who relies on school to create structure in their lives and be a safe place there are risks that come with extended school closures.
"The larger concerns are the length of time this will extend into the coming months," Burton said. "The district has a plan and team ready to address the needs as they arise. These teams remain committed to supporting the social, emotional, behavioral, and academic concerns of our students and families."
Roseburg Public Schools has working relationships with the Department of Human Services' Child Welfare Program, Douglas County Juvenile Department and Adapt/Compass to address those concerns.
