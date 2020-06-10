The weather forecast over the next couple of days calls for widespread sunshine and a high of 80, which is nice because many parks, playgrounds and the skate park are now open for public use.
On Tuesday, Roseburg city officials announced that playgrounds will now be open and some sports that had been prohibited, including soccer and volleyball, will also be allowed.
Additionally, Sunshine Park in Roseburg, which has been shuttered for nearly three months due to COVID-19 restrictions, is open and soon could be hosting baseball and softball games.
The park officially reopened on Friday as part of the Phase 2 reopening, which includes certain park and recreational facilities.
“The City wants to thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” Roseburg Public Works Director Brice Perkins said in a news release. “With the Governor approving Douglas County for Phase II reopening, we are excited to allow more recreational opportunities for our residents. However, we will be implementing changes so that we remain in compliance with the State’s guidelines.”
In addition to Sunshine Park reopening baseball and softball, the skate park has also reopened along with pavilions, and the half shell cover will be assembled, the release said.
However, some restrictions regarding area parks still remain in place: Football and basketball remain prohibited, and the splash pad will remain closed.
“We are continuing to monitor future guidance from the State as information becomes available,” Perkins said. “As more restrictions begin to lift, we will make adjustments and notify the public as soon as practical.”
The status of restrooms throughout the park system will vary. In parks where restrooms will remain closed, portable toilets will be provided where practical, city officials said. Water fountains will continue to be shut off.
Leagues, coaches and trainers are advised that the Oregon Health Authority’s guidance places requirements on them regarding size of group, physical distancing, cleaning of shared equipment, limiting the number of spectators and more.
Guidance documents can be found at govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
For more information, contact the city’s public works department at 541-492-6730, or email pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.