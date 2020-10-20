Douglas County provided 15 child care centers and 35 home-based child care facilities with supplies to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Douglas County Childcare Coalition organized the giveaways on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15 where they distributed 800 rolls of paper towels, nearly 25,000 paper plates and bowls, 80 gallons of bleach, 50 bottles of disinfectant spray, 100 packages of sanitizing wipes and countless of pencils, pens, crayons, markers and glue sticks.
“It has been amazing to see the community come together as a coalition to strategize on solutions to increase the availability of quality child care and support our community’s child care providers,” said Julie Hurley, Biz4Kids program coordinator at Douglas Education Service District, in a press release. “All the providers who came to the distribution events were so grateful for the support they were receiving from their community and truly appreciated all the supplies they received.”
The funding for the supplies was allocated by the Douglas County Commissioners.
The Douglas County Childcare Coalition was formed to respond to the overall child care crisis in Douglas County. More than 30 organizations are included in the partnership, including businesses, nonprofits and public entities.
