A first grader at East Primary School in Sutherlin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from Superintendent Terry Prestianni.
Prestianni said the school district was made aware of the positive test by the Douglas Public Health Network.
"We are working very closely with local public health and The Oregon Health Authority to notify parents of the children in the cohort that the child that tested positive was in and are asking them to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms," Prestianni's statement read.
Parents of children in the same cohort as the person who tested positive will be notified by school officials Sunday.
Sutherlin School District will be open for on-site instruction for kindergarten through third grade on Monday, with fourth through 12th grade in comprehensive distance learning with afternoon labs and on-site special programs.
“This is a great example of a school doing everything right regarding student cohorts, reducing risk and mitigating transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting," Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in the statement sent out be the school district. "School officials are working very closely with DPHN and myself to care for the one positive case and advise parents, families and staff that are close contacts. We believe the risk is low to the school community and DPHN remains available to support the families that are quarantining.”
While in self-quarantine, Douglas Public Health Network said people should stay home, check their temperature at least twice a day, watch for other symptoms, wear face covering even around household members, wash hands and stay in a designated room.
As of noon Sunday, there were 233 COVID-19 cases in Douglas County, with 210 confirmed positive tests and 23 presumed positive. There are six Douglas County residents who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Today is the THIRD day in a row our Douglas County Commissioners have reported 4 new coronavirus cases in Douglas County, bringing the total to 237 cases and 4 deaths.
Our County Commissioners reported Douglas County had 23 coronavirus cases and received 659 test results over the past week. Dividing 23 cases by 659 test results gives a 7-day positive test rate of 3.5% for Douglas County today.
Our County Commissioners are now blaming residents for not following guidelines as the reason for the recent increase in Douglas County coronavirus cases. County Commission Chairman Chris Boice takes no responsibility for his actions after conducting a recent anti-mask rally at the County Courthouse. He just points his finger at us residents as the problem.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 40 new coronavirus cases today and 403 cases and 3 deaths over the past week. The six counties surrounding Douglas County now have 3,298 total cases and 30 deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 174 new coronavirus cases and 0 deaths today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 5.5% today.
Dear BuIi, Ghost and Fact, you aII appear to have strong opinions about right and wrong and you seem to want other peopIe to behave with integrity in our covid situation. I admire that and I admit I am the same way. What are your opinions, as individuaIs, of Commissioner Chris Boice and Senator DaIIas Heard appearing at the recent Freedom RaIIy and what are your opinions of the ideas they expressed that day? Do you agree, disagree, do you view it as good or bad for covid prevention, have you thought about it? Have you chastised or congratuIated either of those Ieaders on their decisions that day? Do you view covid as a pubIic heaIth issue or as a individuaI Iiberty issue, or something eIse entireIy? Or wouId you prefer not to say? There has to be more depth to your thoughts and feeIings than mereIy frequent annoyance at another poster. I'm interested in hearing about it.
Boice's trolls silence is deafening.
I'm Here to Fact-Check Mike said it best.... You do far more harm than good.... It has become evident to many who have spent minutes that they can never get back reading your sad commentary that you are infatuated and your perspective is skewed.... It's rather sad really.
Commissioner Boice,
Speaking of fact-checking, attached is the Oregon Health Authority's most recent school metrics report. After reporting earlier this month that Douglas County's 7-day positive test rate was below 1% for 4 weeks, would you please point out those 4 weeks on the state's school metrics report. You can't. Or, as another matter of clarification,are you simply going to claim you also never said that, among other things. If my perspective is indeed skewed, it is because YOU made it so. You probably never heard my name before you Doxed me. Now I expend energy clarifying for other people what kind of person you really are.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/Weekly-County-Metrics.pdf
As a matter of clarification. I did not hold or promote any rally, I did not encourage anyone to not wear a mask, and I have not refused to wear a mask myself. In fact, I had numerous long conversations about the article that the News Review printed covering the "Freedom Rally" at the Courthouse. I was not even a planned participant of the rally. I did however, notice a large gathering of freedom loving individuals concentrating on the front lawn and go out to see what they were up to. I offered to answer any questions that they had and offered factual infomation to those who asked legitimage questions of the County's involvement in multiple issues, however Covid was the main topic. I explained to them why the County had taken the position not to be the enforcement agent for the Governor's mandates and how getting thier kids back to school (a primary concern among them) was really up to them and the rest of the Citizens of Douglas County. I explained that Covid is real and the numbers have to match the metric that the State has provided. I explained to them that their individual liberty to decide for themselves whether or not to wear a mask also should include my liberty and yours to be able to go grocery shopping, or to a school, or other public places without the risk of catching a virus from an asymptomatic carrier. I likened it to smoking.. you should have the right to inhale toxins if you'd like, while at the same time I should have the right to not have to inhale your toxins. I explained that Coronavirus is real. I have a close friend who is in the hospital with it right now. And yes, I understand that none of that was in the article and I'm not really thrilled about it. With that being said, there is no way that any reporter or news outlet can print ver batim every word that was said at every rally. Feel free to call the office if you have specific questions for me or the County. 541-440-4201
Commissioner Boice,
Your Freedom/anti-mask rally happened 34 days ago and has been commented about daily by numerous people unhappy with your actions. I imagine the pressure has been raising with the increasing coronavirus deaths in our county.
Say what you may. None of the many pictures from the rally showed you wearing a mask. You didn't write a column to the News-Review disputing the article as you did after you deleted the video of the Board of Commissioners meeting downplaying coronavirus. YOU did nothing when coronavirus cases were low to dispute your anti-mask persona. It is only now, 34 days later, after coronavirus cases have surged and deaths are increasing, that you seek to find someone else to blame. Good luck with that.
Unlike you, a man of integrity would have apologized to the public for their reckless behavior. But then again, I personally know how insincere your apologies are.
Commissioner Boice, Is it your understanding that Douglas County Schools are to follow the State's Health Authority metrics, or follow local public health? Seems there may be a difference in what criteria is being used to make decisions. Why? Yes, you told those at the rally, how about telling online readers.
Douglas County does not meet the following criteria from the State Health Authority: "Counties where more than 5 people have been hospitalized for severe COVID-19 symptoms in the past 28 days must see declining hospitalizations for 14 days in order to begin reopening." source: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-Reopening-Framework
It also states, "Masks, face coverings or face shields are currently required statewide for offices and indoor public spaces (for example, grocery stores, pharmacies, public transit, personal services providers, restaurants, bars, retail stores, and more). Masks, face covering or face shields are required in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible. Children age 5 and up are required to wear a face covering. People with a disability or medical condition may request accommodation from the business if they cannot wear one." source: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
I seemingly missed an article of information or two which informed county residents of "who" makes up our "local public health". It would seem that those in health care would understand the reasoning of why the State is mandating masks and the metrics for safely opening our public schools.
Reposted previously parsed comment.
Think this through. The positive test results from an East Primary School student was received today. That means the infected student was tested at least 1 – 2 weeks ago, meaning the student and their possibly infected family may have been circulating at school and in the community for the last 1 – 2 weeks, possibly infecting many other children and their families.
According to the article, the child who tested positive and that family are being quarantined. However, none of the other children or their family members who have been in direct contact with the infected child are being tested. At least until they start showing symptoms and may have infected several other people by that time.
According to Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, “we believe the risk is low to the school community.” I question how can anyone feel comfortable with Dr. Dannenhoffer’s words considering on March 9 he advised Douglas County School Superintendents AGAINST closing schools to minimize the spread of coronavirus (below link), the exact OPPOSITE guidance provided by medical experts nationwide?
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/gov-kate-brown-announces-school-closures-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/article_fc86767e-11b1-5cb8-ae47-322562230a65.html
This is the same Dr. Dannenhoffer who claimed on June 28 (below link) that, “It’s going to be a great experiment when we start schools.” Does this really sound like a man of science whom you can trust with the lives of your children?
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/plans-to-reopen-schools-will-need-flexibility-focus-on-safety/article_3a65ca36-e440-5b2e-b7ad-b15a8d77f00a.html
Mike,
Maybe you're not aware, but this COVID 19 stuff has been going on for sometime now. If you feel so impressed to wear a mask, then do it! If you're so concerned about getting it, stay home! But for the health of the rest of us, stop taking about it.
Mikey what article are you reading?
Prestiani said this:
We are working very closely with local public health and The Oregon Health Authority to notify parents of the children in the cohort that the child that tested positive was in and are asking them to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms," Prestianni's statement read.
So everybody in that class has been asked to quarantine for 14 days as opposed to your not truthful quote: None of the other children or family members who have been in direct contact with the infected child are being isolated, tested or quarantined. When you post the facts that is nice but when you add your opinion and lies it just adds to the fear and confusion of this disease. Please for the sake of all of us, post the facts and keep the lies out of this. You think you are showing people how everyone was wrong about Covid but you. So here you go you are the smartest person I don’t know! Please stick to facts not Mikey innuendos.
[thumbup]
I apologize if I misread the article. Please strike the two words "isolated" and "quarantined" from my sentence that reads, "None of the other children or family members who have been in direct contact with the infected child are being isolated, tested or quarantined."
I however do believe the rest of my comment to be true unless the article is changed. The infected child was likely in direct contact with other classmates for 1 - 2 weeks before his/her test result was returned and NONE of those other classmates were tested. Dr. Dannenhoffer did say what I quoted.
What Buligajo said. Facts are great, but the pure speculation proffered by Mike is downright dangerous and only foments fear and confusion at a time when there's plenty enough of it going around.
In addition to what Buligajo stated above, to suggest the student and the student's family wasn't instructed by DPHN to quarantine after the test is ridiculous. In all likelihood, the family was asked to quarantine before the test was even administered.
Mike, I challenge you to prove this family had "been circulating at school and in the community for the last 1 -2 weeks."
You are doing a great disservice to the community, DPHN and every other person and organization involved in the COVID-19 response. Your daily responses - rife with regurgitated information manipulated by you - are intellectually dishonest. Actually, drop "intellectually" from the previous sentence: They are just dishonest.
The irony of all of this is so rich. Here you are, Mike, acting as a champion of truth and integrity, disseminating grossly inaccurate information about a pandemic and our community's response to it. You're holding public officials' feet to a fire, yet fail to recognize your Crocs (pure speculation on my part - maybe you're New Balance guy) are melting in the very same flames, flames that you started and continue to stoke.
For what reason, I don't know. But you, sir, are contributing nothing that amounts to community good. You're far from a champion of truth - you do us all a disservice by overtly lying and twisting facts.
"You can fool some people sometimes, but you can't fool all the people all the time."
Stay home. Stay safe. Wear a mask. But most importantly for you, Mike, stop with the BS.
Once again, I apologize IF I misread the article. Sorry that's not good enough for you.
Think this through. The positive test results from an East Primary School student was received today. That means the student was tested at least 1 – 2 weeks ago, meaning the student and their possibly infected family have been circulating at school and in the community for the last 1 – 2 weeks, possibly infecting many other children and their families.
According to the article, the child who tested positive and that family are being quarantined. None of the other children or family members who have been in direct contact with the infected child are being isolated, tested or quarantined. At least until they start showing symptoms. Meaning they may have infected several other people by that time.
According to Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, “we believe the risk is low to the school community.” How can anyone feel comfortable with Dr. Dannenhoffer’s words considering on March 9 he advised Douglas County School Superintendents AGAINST closing schools to minimize the spread of coronavirus (below link), the exact OPPOSITE guidance provided by medical experts nationwide?
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/gov-kate-brown-announces-school-closures-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/article_fc86767e-11b1-5cb8-ae47-322562230a65.html
This is the same Dr. Dannenhoffer who claimed on June 28 (below link) that, “It’s going to be a great experiment when we start schools.” Does this really sound like a man of science whom you can trust with the lives of your children?
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/plans-to-reopen-schools-will-need-flexibility-focus-on-safety/article_3a65ca36-e440-5b2e-b7ad-b15a8d77f00a.html
