SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin school board voted to take a proposed $22 million general obligations bond levy off the May ballot during an emergency board meeting Wednesday evening.
"We need to put the community first," board chair JR Guthrie said. "I'm not saying what we're trying to do is not needed, it is needed. But I think a different time would be better."
Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni said it was not the right time for the community in light of the executive orders from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state.
It was Monday when Brown that bars and restaurants would be closed and gatherings of more than 25 people would be banned. This has lead to a decrease in business and financial insecurity for local business owners.
"We have to remember our community of businesses, and for them to be shut down and then think there's even the possibility of raising taxes. I think that's not good," Prestianni said.
Board member Jacob Masterfield said the needs of the community outweigh the needs of the district.
The bond measure would use $22 million to replace West Intermediate School with a new 400-student building, complete repair and maintenance issues across the district and investing in student safety. The school district will also forgo a $4 million grant from the state, which was contingent on the bond passing.
Sutherlin School District had a bond measure on the May 2018 ballot for $42.5 million, which failed to pass. The school board decided earlier this school year to go back out for a bond levy, but for a lower amount to ease the financial burden on the community.
All four school board members at the meeting voted in favor of removing the bond. Justin Peterman was not at the meeting.
The deadline to take something off the May ballot is 5 p.m. Thursday.
"I stand by the fact that when we wanted to go out for bond it's because we wanted to put our community first. We wanted to do the best we could for our community," Masterfield said. "Pulling the bond is the best thing for the community right now.
"It shows them that we have their best interest at heart. We had their best interest when we wanted to go for the bond, and we have their best interest wanting to remove it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.